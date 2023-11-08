Cryoport Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

News provided by

Cryoport, Inc.

08 Nov, 2023, 16:05 ET

  • Third quarter 2023 commercial Cell and Gene Therapy revenue up 54% year-over-year
  • Supporting a record total of 670 clinical trials worldwide, with 81 in Phase 3
  • Nine months 2023 revenue of $176 million
  • Affirms full year 2023 revenue guidance of $233 - $243 million

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) ("Cryoport" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of innovative products and services to the life sciences, with a focus on the fast-growing cell and gene therapy industry, enabling the future of medicine for a new era of life sciences, today announced financial results for the third quarter (Q3) and first nine months (9M) of 2023.

Jerrell Shelton, CEO of Cryoport, commented, "Our third quarter results were consistent with our expectations, reflecting current global economic and geopolitical challenges. However, we are seeing solid and sustained demand from our key life sciences and cell and gene therapy customers despite the current macroeconomic climate.  

"We experienced a notable increase in commercial cell and gene therapy revenue, growing 54% year-over-year, while bioservices revenue increased 26% year-over-year for the third quarter. In the same period, Cryoport Systems' revenue grew 10%, on both a year-over-year and sequential basis. Clinical trials that Cryoport supports also increased, adding a net 27 clinical trials year-over-year, bringing our global clinical trials supported to a record total of 670.

"While demand for our cryogenic systems provided by MVE Biological Solutions was, as expected, lower than in previous years, it is important to point out that we maintained strong gross margins on our product revenue of 45% for the quarter, contributing free cash to support our strategic growth investments. As the world's largest manufacturer of vacuum insulated products and cryogenic systems and a preferred brand for academic, government, and life science companies, we expect solid performance from MVE Biological Solutions as our clients' capex spending normalizes.

"During the third quarter, we continued to execute on our corporate strategy to accelerate our long-term growth through meaningful partnerships. This includes our collaboration with Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, the premier cell and gene therapy manufacturing innovation center in Europe which will support our European expansion. We also entered into a strategic partnership with Be The Match BioTherapies®, which manages the most diverse bone marrow registry in the world, and signed a multi-year supply chain solutions agreement with Monash IVF, a leading provider of assisted reproductive services in Australia.

"Subsequent to quarter end, we completed the acquisition of Tec4med Lifescience, a solutions company with cutting-edge technology for comprehensive monitoring solutions, based in Darmstadt, Germany, that is expected to have applications across the Cryoport spectrum of solutions.

"These latest developments and our leading market position as provider of technology-enabled, dependable, end-to-end supply chain solutions to the life sciences add to our confidence that our long-term growth prospects are solid. We believe the combined power of our industry-leading brands, including Cryoport Systems, MVE Biological Solutions, CRYOPDP, and CRYOGENE, coupled with the capital projects we have underway, position Cryoport to capitalize on the continued growth of the life sciences and especially the cell and gene therapy industry, as more therapies make their way towards commercialization over these ensuing years," concluded Mr. Shelton.

In tabular form, revenue by market for Q3 2023 and 9M 2023, as compared to the same periods in 2022 was as follows:

Cryoport, Inc. and Subsidiaries






Total revenues by market






(unaudited)







Three Months Ended
September 30, 

Nine Months Ended
September 30, 

(in thousands)

2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change

Biopharma/Pharma

$    46,979

$    48,570

-3 %

$ 144,634

$ 143,309

1 %

Animal Health

6,884

9,629

-29 %

23,620

25,985

-9 %

Reproductive Medicine

2,294

2,265

1 %

7,741

7,625

2 %

Total revenues

$    56,157

$    60,464

-7 %

$ 175,995

$ 176,919

-1 %

As of September 30, 2023, Cryoport supported 12 commercial therapies and a net total of 670 global clinical trials, a net increase of 27 clinical trials over September 30, 2022. The number of trials in Phase 3 was 81 as of the end of the third quarter of 2023. The number of trials by phase and region are as follows:

Cryoport Supported Clinical Trials by Phase





Clinical Trials

September 30, 

2021

2022

2023

Phase 1

240

268

275

Phase 2

272

295

314

Phase 3

70

80

81

Total

582

643

670





Cryoport Supported Clinical Trials by Region





Clinical Trials

September 30, 

2021

2022

2023

Americas

459

496

516

EMEA

92

105

112

APAC

31

42

42

Total

582

643

670

A total of six Cryoport supported Biologic License Applications (BLAs) or Marketing Authorization Applications (MAAs) were filed in the third quarter of 2023. During the remainder of 2023, we anticipate up to an additional five application filings, two new therapy approvals and an additional seven label/ geographic expansions or moves to earlier lines of treatment approved.

Financial Highlights

Total revenue for Q3 2023 was $56.2 million compared to $60.5 million for Q3 2022, a year-over-year decrease of 7% or $4.3 million.

  • Biopharma/Pharma revenue was $47.0 million, down 3% or $1.6 million for Q3 2023 compared to $48.6 million for Q3 2022. Revenue was mainly impacted by the anticipated weaker demand for cryogenic freezer systems and continued turnover of clinical trials, partially offset by the increase in revenue from the support of commercially launched therapies, demand for our bioservices solutions, and logistics services. Revenue from the support of commercial cell and gene therapies increased by $2.3 million, or 54%, to $6.6 million for Q3 2023.
  • Animal Health revenue was $6.9 million for Q3 2023, compared to $9.6 million for Q3 2022, driven by decreased demand for cryogenic systems supporting bovine production.
  • Reproductive Medicine revenue was $2.3 million for Q3 2023, consistent with Q3 2022, reflecting sustained demand for our CryoStork® logistics solutions.

Total revenue for 9M 2023 was $176.0 million, compared to $176.9 million for 9M 2022, a year-over-year decrease of 1% and flat at constant currency.

  • Biopharma/Pharma revenue increased to $144.6 million, a gain of 1% or $1.3 million for 9M 2023, compared to $143.3 million for the same period in 2022. Revenue from commercial therapies increased to $15.9 million, a gain of 31% or $3.8 million for 9M 2023.
  • Animal Health revenue was $23.6 million, a decrease of 9% or $2.4 million for 9M 2023, compared to $26.0 million for the same period in 2022.
  • Reproductive Medicine revenue increased to $7.7 million, a gain of 2% for 9M 2023, compared to $7.6 million for the same period in 2022.

Gross margin was 43.2% for Q3 2023 compared to 43.7% for the same period in 2022. Gross margin was 43.2% for 9M 2023 compared to 43.9% for 9M 2022.

As a result of development initiatives, operating costs and expenses increased to $41.2 million for Q3 2023, compared to $34.2 million for Q3 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to the further build out of our competencies (IntegriCell™), infrastructure (Supply Chain Center Network, specialty courier expansion, manufacturing plant expansion), and technology development (Cryoportal 2®, Cryosphere™, SkyTrax) to support the continuing scaling of our business and demand for Cryoport's services. One of our most important strategic initiatives is the IntegriCell™ platform, a standardized integrated optimized apheresis collection, cryopreservation and leukopak distribution solution for cell therapies for which Cryoport is currently building out two cryopreservation centers of excellence located in Houston, TX and Liège, Belgium, which are expected to be fully operational and ready for validation during Q2 2024. Operating costs and expenses increased to $121.4 million for 9M 2023, compared to $98.5 million for the same period in the prior year.

Net loss for Q3 2023 and 9M 2023 was $13.3 million and $37.2 million, respectively, compared to a net loss of $5.3 million and $27.9 million for the same periods in 2022, respectively.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $15.3 million, or $0.31 per share, and $43.2 million, or $0.89 per share, for Q3 2023 and 9M 2023, respectively. This compares to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $7.3 million, or $0.15 per share, and $33.9 million, or $0.69 per share, for Q3 2022 and 9M 2022, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was a negative $3.1 million for Q3 2023, compared to $4.7 million for Q3 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for 9M 2023 was a negative $1.7 million, compared to $13.0 million for 9M 2022.

Cryoport held $465.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of September 30, 2023.

Share Repurchase Update

On March 11, 2022, the Company announced that its board of directors authorized a repurchase program through December 31, 2025, authorizing the repurchase of common stock and/or convertible senior notes in the amount of up to $100.0 million. During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company purchased 1,604,994 shares of its common stock under this program. These shares were returned to the status of authorized but unissued shares of common stock. During the third quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased $31.3 million in aggregate principal amount of its Convertible Senior Notes due in 2026 for an aggregate repurchase price of $25.1 million, resulting in a gain on extinguishment of debt of $5.7 million, net of debt issuance costs. There is currently $36.0 million remaining available under the repurchase program.

Note: All reconciliations of GAAP to adjusted (non-GAAP) figures above are detailed in the reconciliation tables included later in the press release.

Outlook

Cryoport's management affirms the Company's full year 2023 revenue guidance range of $233 - $243 million. The Company's 2023 guidance is dependent on its current business and expectations, which may be further impacted by, among other things, factors that are outside of our control, such as the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, continued supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, volatility in the China economy, the ongoing wars between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas, economic uncertainty and the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, as well as the other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in the "Risk Factors" section of its most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC.

Additional Information

Further information on Cryoport's financial results is included in the attached condensed consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations, and additional explanations of Cryoport's financial performance are provided in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2023, which is expected to be filed with the SEC on November 8, 2023.  Additionally, the full report will be available in the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of Cryoport's website at www.cryoport.com.

Earnings Conference Call Information

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: In addition to the earnings release, a document titled "Cryoport Third Quarter 2023 in Review", providing a review of Cryoport's financial and operational performance and a general business update, will be issued at 4:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The document is designed to be read in advance of the questions and answers conference call and will be accessible at http://ir.cryoport.com/events-and-presentations.

Cryoport management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on November 8, 2023. The conference call will be in the format of a questions and answers session and will address any queries investors have regarding the Company's reported results. A slide deck will accompany the call.

Conference Call Information

Date:

Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET

Dial-in numbers:

1-888-886-7786 (U.S.), 1-416-764-8658 (International)

Confirmation code:

Request the "Cryoport Call" or Conference ID: 15559162

Live webcast:

'Investor Relations' section at www.cryoport.com or click here.

 

Please allow 10 minutes prior to the call to visit this site to download and install any necessary audio software.

The questions and answers call will be recorded and available approximately three hours after completion of the live event in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.cryoport.com for a limited time. To access the replay of the questions and answers click here. A dial-in replay of the call will also be available to those interested, until November 15, 2023. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter replay entry code: 15559162#.

About Cryoport, Inc.

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX), is a global provider of innovative products and services to the fast-growing Cell & Gene Therapy industry - enabling the future of medicine for a new era of life sciences. With 50 strategic locations covering the Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific), Cryoport's global platform provides mission-critical bio-logistics, bio-storage, bio-processing, and cryogenic systems to the life sciences markets worldwide.

For more information, visit www.cryoport.com or follow @cryoport on X, formerly known as Twitter at www.twitter.com/cryoport for live updates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding the Company's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to the Company's industry, business, long-term growth prospects, including expected growth in all of the Company's markets, plans, strategies, acquisitions, future financial results and financial condition, such as the Company's outlook and guidance for full year 2023 revenue and the related assumptions and factors expected to drive revenue, projected growth trends in the markets in which the Company operates, the Company's plans and expectations regarding the launch of new products and services, such as the expected timing and benefits of such products and services launches, the Company's expectations about future benefits of its acquisitions, the Company's expectations of solid performance from MVE Biological Solutions as the Company's clients' capex spending normalize, the Company's belief that it is positioned to capitalize on the continued growth of the life sciences and especially the cell and gene therapy industry, and anticipated regulatory filings or approvals with respect to the products of the Company's clients. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic and geopolitical conditions, supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, the ongoing wars between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas and the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, trends in the products markets, variations in the Company's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. The Company's business could be affected by a number of other factors discussed in the Company's SEC reports, including in the "Risk Factors" section of its most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

Cryoport, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations




 (unaudited)





Three Months Ended
September 30, 

Nine Months Ended
September 30, 

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenues:




Service revenues

$          36,022

$          33,296

$        107,062

$        100,791

Product revenues

20,135

27,168

68,933

76,128

Total revenues

56,157

60,464

175,995

176,919

Cost of revenues:




Cost of service revenues

20,803

18,913

59,887

56,742

Cost of product revenues

11,088

15,134

40,037

42,581

Total cost of revenues

31,891

34,047

99,924

99,323

Gross Margin

24,266

26,417

76,071

77,596

Operating costs and expenses:




Selling, general and administrative

36,023

30,235

108,066

87,420

Engineering and development

5,152

3,985

13,291

11,045

Total operating costs and expenses:

41,175

34,220

121,357

98,465

Loss from operations

(16,909)

(7,803)

(45,286)

(20,869)

Other income (expense):




Investment income

2,848

2,485

7,962

5,797

Interest expense

(1,357)

(1,609)

(4,197)

(4,686)

Gain on extinguishment of debt, net

5,679

-

5,679

-

Other income (expense), net

(3,059)

1,668

242

(7,377)

Loss before provision for income taxes

(12,798)

(5,259)

(35,600)

(27,135)

Provision for income taxes

(471)

(57)

(1,598)

(762)

Net loss

$        (13,269)

$          (5,316)

$        (37,198)

$        (27,897)

Paid-in-kind dividend on Series C convertible preferred stock

(2,000)

(2,000)

(6,000)

(6,000)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$        (15,269)

$          (7,316)

$        (43,198)

$        (33,897)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted

$            (0.31)

$            (0.15)

$            (0.89)

$            (0.69)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted

48,904,102

48,520,696

48,660,646

49,148,558

Cryoport, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets




September 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Current assets:

   Cash and cash equivalents

$               59,473

$               36,595

   Short-term investments

406,389

486,728

   Accounts receivable, net

42,626

43,858

   Inventories

29,104

27,678

   Prepaid expenses and other current assets

11,548

9,317

        Total current assets

549,140

604,176

   Property and equipment, net

74,520

63,603

   Operating lease right-of-use assets

32,561

26,877

   Intangible assets, net

192,962

191,009

   Goodwill

148,954

151,117

   Deposits

1,656

1,017

   Deferred tax assets

863

947

      Total  assets 

$         1,000,656

$         1,038,746



Current liabilities:

   Accounts payable and other accrued expenses

$               27,875

$               28,046

   Accrued compensation and related expenses

10,426

8,458

   Deferred revenue

1,580

439

  Current portion of operating lease liabilities

4,759

3,720

  Current portion of finance lease liabilities

195

128

  Current portion of notes payable

70

60

      Total current liabilities

44,905

40,851

 Convertible senior notes , net

377,955

406,708

 Notes payable, net

307

355

 Operating lease liabilities,  net

29,757

24,721

  Finance lease liabilities, net

632

216

 Deferred tax liability

4,708

4,929

 Other long-term liabilities

484

451

 Contingent consideration

4,380

4,677

    Total liabilities

463,128

482,908

    Total stockholders' equity

537,528

555,838

    Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$         1,000,656

$         1,038,746

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements, which are presented on the basis of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance as defined in Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 are included in this release: revenue at constant currency, revenue growth rate at constant currency and adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures, including revenue at constant currency, revenue growth rate at constant currency and adjusted EBITDA, should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that revenue growth is a key indicator of how Cryoport is progressing from period to period and we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures, revenue at constant currency and revenue growth rate at constant currency, are useful to investors in analyzing the underlying trends in revenue. Under GAAP, revenues received in local (non-U.S. dollar) currency are translated into U.S. dollars at the average exchange rate for the period presented. As a result, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates affect the results of our operations and the value of our foreign assets and liabilities, which in turn may adversely affect results of operations and cash flows and the comparability of period-to-period results of operations. When we use the term "constant currency," it means that we have translated local currency revenues for the current reporting period into U.S. dollars using the same average foreign currency exchange rates for the conversion of revenues into U.S. dollars that we used to translate local currency revenues for the comparable reporting period of the prior year. Revenue growth rate at constant currency refers to the measure of comparing the current reporting period revenue at constant currency with the reported GAAP revenue for the comparable reporting period of the prior year.

However, we also believe that data on constant currency period-over-period changes have limitations, particularly as the currency effects that are eliminated could constitute a significant element of our revenue and could significantly impact our performance. We therefore limit our use of constant currency period-over-period changes to a measure for the impact of currency fluctuations on the translation of local currency revenue into U.S. dollars. We do not evaluate our results and performance without considering both period-over-period changes in non-GAAP constant currency revenue on the one hand and changes in revenue prepared in accordance with GAAP on the other. We caution the readers of this press release to follow a similar approach by considering revenue on constant currency period-over-period changes only in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, changes in revenue prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss adjusted for interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and integration costs, investment income, unrealized (gain)/loss on investments, foreign currency (gain)/loss, gain on insurance claim, gain on extinguishment of debt and charges or gains resulting from non-recurring events.

Management believes that adjusted EBITDA provides a useful measure of Cryoport's operating results, a meaningful comparison with historical results and with the results of other companies, and insight into Cryoport's ongoing operating performance. Further, management and the Company's board of directors utilize adjusted EBITDA to gain a better understanding of Cryoport's comparative operating performance from period to period and as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods. Adjusted EBITDA is also a significant performance measure used by Cryoport in connection with its incentive compensation programs.  Management believes adjusted EBITDA, when read in conjunction with Cryoport's GAAP financials, is useful to investors because it provides a basis for meaningful period-to-period comparisons of Cryoport's ongoing operating results, including results of operations, against investor and analyst financial models, helps identify trends in Cryoport's underlying business and in performing related trend analyses, and it provides a better understanding of how management plans and measures Cryoport's underlying business.

Cryoport, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to adjusted EBITDA



(unaudited)





Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022

GAAP net loss

$        (13,269)

$          (5,316)

$          (37,198)

$          (27,897)

Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss:




Depreciation and amortization expense

6,911

5,787

20,038

16,631

Acquisition and integration costs

675

721

6,304

1,544

Investment income

(2,848)

(2,485)

(7,962)

(5,797)

Unrealized loss on investments

2,336

3,914

2,300

12,550

Gain on insurance claim

-

(4,815)

(2,642)

(4,815)

Foreign currency (gain)/loss

710

(128)

114

628

Interest expense, net

1,357

1,609

4,197

4,686

Stock-based compensation expense

5,976

5,366

16,960

14,749

Gain on extinguishment of debt, net

(5,679)

-

(5,679)

-

Other non-recurring costs

250

-

250

-

Income taxes

471

57

1,598

762

Adjusted EBITDA

$          (3,110)

$            4,710

$            (1,720)

$            13,041
 

Cryoport, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Total revenues by market at constant currency for the three months ended September 30, 2023

(unaudited)





Biopharma/
Pharma

Animal
Health

Reproductive
Medicine

Total

(in thousands)




Non US-GAAP Constant Currency

$                 46,417

$                   6,864

$                   2,289

$                 55,570

As Reported

46,979

6,884

2,294

56,157

FX Impact [$]

562

20

5

587

FX Impact [%]

1.2 %

0.3 %

0.2 %

1.0 %












Cryoport, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Total revenues by market at constant currency for the nine months ended September 30, 2023

(unaudited)





Biopharma/
Pharma

Animal
Health

Reproductive
Medicine

Total

(in thousands)




Non US-GAAP Constant Currency

$              145,411

$                 23,993

$                   7,742

$              177,146

As Reported

144,634

23,620

7,741

175,995

FX Impact [$]

(777)

(373)

(1)

(1,151)

FX Impact [%]

(0.5 %)

(1.6 %)

(0.0 %)

(0.7 %)

SOURCE Cryoport, Inc.

Also from this source

Cryoport Continues its Expansion in the European Market with Tec4med Lifescience GmbH Acquisition

Cryoport Continues its Expansion in the European Market with Tec4med Lifescience GmbH Acquisition

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) ("Cryoport" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of innovative products and services to the fast-growing cell...
Cryoport to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 8, 2023

Cryoport to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 8, 2023

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX) ("Cryoport" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of innovative products and services to the fast-growing cell...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.