Cryoport Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Q3 2024 Life Sciences Services revenue up 9% year-over-year, including BioStorage/BioServices revenue up 12% year-over-year

Supported a record total of 691 global clinical trials as of September 30, 2024

Company reaffirmed full year 2024 revenue guidance of $225 to $235 million

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) (Cryoport), a global leader in supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced financial results for its third quarter (Q3) and first nine months (9M) of 2024.

Jerrell Shelton, CEO of Cryoport, remarked, "Our Life Sciences Services business showed 9% growth during the third quarter, with BioStorage/BioServices revenue increasing by 12% compared to the third quarter of last year. The increase in our services revenue was coupled with a substantial improvement in gross margin to 46% for our services business.

"Reflecting on our performance through the third quarter, we are maintaining our full-year revenue forecast of $225 million to $235 million, anticipating continued growth in our services business while acknowledging the ongoing softness in product sales.

"We have been actively executing on our cost reduction and capital realignment strategies and we are currently on course to complete these adjustments by the year's end. These actions are already showing positive results, as evidenced by the improvement in our gross margin, adjusted EBITDA and positive cash flow this quarter, moving us closer towards our objective of sustainable profitability. We believe that these measures will lead us to a return to positive adjusted EBITDA during 2025.

"We expect the macroeconomic and sector-specific challenges that have impacted many companies serving the life sciences industry to continue for the near future, so we plan to further sharpen our focus on profitable growth and maintaining a strong balance sheet. We continue to be optimistic about our long-term business growth trajectory. We believe that we are strategically positioned to leverage the anticipated long-term growth in the Life Sciences and the Cell & Gene Therapy market through our comprehensive and integrated supply chain solutions.

"In October, we launched our IntegriCell™ Cryopreservation Solution with a new state-of-the-art facility on our Houston campus. This offering addresses yet another critical aspect in optimizing the supply chain for the development and commercialization of cell-based therapies through high quality, standardized, cryopreserved starting material," Mr. Shelton concluded.

In tabular form, Q3 2024 and 9M 2024 revenue compared to Q3 2023 and 9M 2023, respectively, was as follows:

Cryoport, Inc. and Subsidiaries











Revenue











(unaudited)













Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Life Sciences Services $ 39,278 $ 36,022 9 % $ 114,104 $ 107,062 7 % BioLogistics Solutions 35,302 32,486 9 % 103,076 97,093 6 % BioStorage/BioServices 3,976 3,536 12 % 11,028 9,969 11 % Life Sciences Products $ 17,386 $ 20,135 -14 % $ 54,749 $ 68,933 -21 % Total Revenue $ 56,664 $ 56,157 1 % $ 168,853 $ 175,995 -4 %

BioStorage/BioServices revenue continues to grow double digits year-over-year, increasing 12%, as we continue to introduce our expanded capabilities to existing customers as well as add new customers into our global network, and as more allogeneic clinical and commercial therapies progress in the number of patients treated.

Revenue from commercially approved Cell & Gene therapies represented $6.1 million, or 11%, of total revenue for Q3 2024. During Q3 2024, one new therapy was approved by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) of Japan, which was SanBio's AKUUGO, an allogeneic treatment for the indication of improving chronic motor paralysis resulting from traumatic brain injury. In addition, the FDA approved Adaptimmune's Tecelra for the treatment of adults with unresectable or metastatic synovial sarcoma, the first cell therapy targeting a solid tumor. Our total commercial therapy count was seventeen (17) as of September 30, 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, Cryoport supported a total of 691 global clinical trials, a net increase of 21 clinical trials over September 30, 2023, with 79 trials in Phase 3. The number of trials by phase and region are as follows:

Cryoport Supported Clinical Trials by Phase

Clinical Trials September 30, 2022 2023 2024 Phase 1 268 275 295 Phase 2 295 314 317 Phase 3 80 81 79 Total 643 670 691







Cryoport Supported Clinical Trials by Region

Clinical Trials September 30, 2022 2023 2024 Americas 496 516 531 EMEA 105 112 112 APAC 42 42 48 Total 643 670 691

During the third quarter, three (3) Biologics License Application (BLA)/Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) filings occurred, and one (1) BLA filing occurred in October. For the remainder of 2024, we anticipate up to an additional four (4) application filings and two (2) new therapy approvals, with another two (2) possible approvals of new therapies in January of 2025.

BioLogistics Solutions revenue rose 9% year over year during the third quarter as it continued to benefit from the ramp in temperature-controlled logistics revenue outside of the Cell & Gene therapy market, including biosimilars, antibodies, APIs and a growing number of Direct-to-Patient shipments.

Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue for Q3 2024 was $56.7 million compared to $56.2 million for Q3 2023, a year-over-year increase of 1% or $0.5 million . Life Sciences Services revenue for Q3 2024 was $39.3 million compared to $36.0 million for Q3 2023, up 9.0% year-over-year and 3.3% sequentially, including BioStorage/BioServices revenue of $4.0 million , up 12.4% year-over-year and 12.9% sequentially . Life Sciences Products revenue for Q3 2024 was $17.4 million compared to $20.1 million for Q3 2023, down 13.7% year-over-year and 11.1% sequentially.

Total revenue for 9M 2024 was $168.9 million compared to $176.0 million for 9M 2023. Life Sciences Services revenue for 9M 2024 was $114.1 million compared to $107.1 million for 9M 2023, including BioStorage/BioServices revenue of $11.0 million for 9M 2024 compared to $10.0 million for 9M 2023. Life Sciences Products revenue for 9M 2024 was $54.7 million compared to $68.9 million for 9M 2023.



Gross Margin

Total gross margin was 44.8% for Q3 2024 compared to 43.2% for Q3 2023. Gross margin for Life Sciences Services was 46.0% for Q3 2024 compared to 42.2% for Q3 2023. Gross margin for Life Sciences Products was 42.1% for Q3 2024 compared to 44.9% for Q3 2023.

Total gross margin was 42.8% for 9M 2024 compared to 43.2% for 9M 2023. Gross margin for Life Sciences Services was 44.0% for 9M 2024 compared to 44.1% for 9M 2023. Gross margin for Life Sciences Products was 40.5% for 9M 2024 compared to 41.9% for 9M 2023.



Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses were $41.8 million for Q3 2024 compared to operating costs and expenses of $41.2 million for Q3 2023. Operating costs and expenses for 9M 2024 were $189.3 million compared to $121.4 million for 9M 2023. The operating costs and expenses for 9M 2024 include an impairment loss of $63.8 million recorded in Q2 2024, which is primarily related to the write off of remaining goodwill for MVE Biological Solutions.

Net Income (Loss)

Net income was $0.8 million for Q3 2024 compared to a net loss of $13.3 million for Q3 2023, which was primarily a result of increased gains on the extinguishment of debt. Net loss was $96.1 million for 9M 2024 compared to a net loss of $37.2 million for the same period in 2023, which was primarily a result of the impairment loss of $63.8 million recorded in Q2 2024.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $1.2 million , or $0.02 per share, and $102.1 million , or $2.07 per share, for Q3 2024 and 9M 2024, respectively. This compares to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $15.3 million , or $0.31 per share, and $43.2 million , or $0.89 per share, for Q3 2023 and 9M 2023, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA was a negative $2.4 million for Q3 2024, compared to a negative $3.1 million for Q3 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for 9M 2024 was a negative $13.9 million , compared to a negative $1.7 million for 9M 2023.

Cash, Cash equivalents, and Short-Term Investments

Cryoport held $272.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of September 30, 2024 .

Convertible Debt repurchases

In Q3 2024, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had authorized a repurchase program to purchase up to $200.0 million of the Company's common stock and/or convertible senior notes (the "2024 Repurchase Program"), which was in addition to the remaining amount under its 2022 repurchase program. The 2024 Repurchase Program became effective on August 1, 2024 , and remains in effect through December 31, 2027 . The Company has approximately $73.9 million in total of repurchase authorization available under its two Repurchase Programs as of September 30, 2024 .

During Q3 2024, the Company repurchased $175.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its Convertible Senior Notes due in 2026 for an aggregate repurchase price of $154.5 million .

Note: All reconciliations of GAAP to adjusted (non-GAAP) figures above are detailed in the reconciliation tables included later in the press release.

Outlook

The Company reaffirms full year 2024 revenue guidance in the range of $225 million - $235 million. The Company's 2024 guidance is dependent on its current business and expectations, which may be further impacted by, among other things, factors that are outside of our control, such as the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, and the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, as well as the other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in the "Risk Factors" section of its most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC.

Additional Information

Further information on Cryoport's financial results is included in the attached condensed consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations, and additional explanations of Cryoport's financial performance are provided in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2024, which is expected to be filed with the SEC on November 7, 2024. Additionally, the full report will be available in the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of Cryoport's website at www.cryoportinc.com.

Cryoport, Inc. and Subsidiaries







Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









Three Months Ended

September 30,

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue







Life Sciences Services revenue $ 39,278 $ 36,022 $ 114,104 $ 107,062 Life Sciences Products revenue 17,386 20,135 54,749 68,933 Total revenue 56,664 56,157 168,853 175,995 Cost of revenue:







Cost of services revenue 21,220 20,803 63,927 59,887 Cost of products revenue 10,059 11,088 32,576 40,037 Total cost of revenue 31,279 31,891 96,503 99,924 Gross margin 25,385 24,266 72,350 76,071 Operating costs and expenses:







Selling, general and administrative 37,654 36,023 111,921 108,066 Engineering and development 4,157 5,152 13,555 13,291 Impairment loss - - 63,809 - Total operating costs and expenses: 41,811 41,175 189,285 121,357 Loss from operations (16,426) (16,909) (116,935) (45,286) Other income (expense):







Investment income 3,059 2,848 8,468 7,962 Interest expense (889) (1,357) (3,472) (4,197) Gain on extinguishment of debt, net 17,326 5,679 18,505 5,679 Other income (expense), net (1,616) (3,059) (1,398) 242 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 1,454 (12,798) (94,832) (35,600) Provision for income taxes (649) (471) (1,247) (1,598) Net income (loss) $ 805 $ (13,269) $ (96,079) $ (37,198) Paid-in-kind dividend on Series C convertible preferred stock (2,000) (2,000) (6,000) (6,000) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (1,195) $ (15,269) $ (102,079) $ (43,198) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (0.02) $ (0.31) $ (2.07) $ (0.89) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 49,417,757 48,904,102 49,261,717 48,660,646

Cryoport, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





September 30, December 31,

2024 2023 (in thousands) (unaudited)

Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,665 $ 46,346 Short-term investments 228,001 410,409 Accounts receivable, net 43,461 42,074 Inventories 23,552 26,206 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,658 10,077 Total current assets 350,337 535,112 Property and equipment, net 88,281 84,858 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,113 32,653 Intangible assets, net 175,815 194,382 Goodwill 54,057 108,403 Deposits 1,493 1,680 Deferred tax assets 1,669 656 Total assets $ 701,765 $ 957,744





Current liabilities



Accounts payable and other accrued expenses $ 25,194 $ 26,995 Accrued compensation and related expenses 11,275 11,409 Deferred revenue 1,091 1,308 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 5,834 5,371 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 470 286 Current portion of convertible senior notes, net 14,271 - Current portion of notes payable 153 149 Current portion of contingent consideration 3,151 92 Total current liabilities 61,439 45,610 Convertible senior notes, net 183,628 378,553 Notes payable, net 1,238 1,335 Operating lease liabilities, net 26,466 29,355 Finance lease liabilities, net 1,306 954 Deferred tax liabilities 3,526 2,816 Other long-term liabilities 569 601 Contingent consideration, net 5,021 9,497 Total liabilities 283,193 468,721 Total stockholders' equity 418,572 489,023 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 701,765 $ 957,744

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements, which are presented on the basis of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance as defined in Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 are included in this release: revenue at constant currency, revenue growth rate at constant currency, operating costs and expenses, excluding impairment loss, net income, excluding impairment loss, and adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures, including revenue at constant currency, revenue growth rate at constant currency and adjusted EBITDA, should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that revenue growth is a key indicator of how Cryoport is progressing from period to period, and we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures, revenue at constant currency and revenue growth rate at constant currency, are useful to investors in analyzing the underlying trends in revenue. Under GAAP, revenue received in local (non-U.S. dollar) currency is translated into U.S. dollars at the average exchange rate for the period presented. As a result, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates affect the results of our operations and the value of our foreign assets and liabilities, which in turn may adversely affect results of operations and cash flows and the comparability of period-to-period results of operations. When we use the term "constant currency," it means that we have translated local currency revenue for the current reporting period into U.S. dollars using the same average foreign currency exchange rates for the conversion of revenue into U.S. dollars that we used to translate local currency revenue for the comparable reporting period of the prior year. Revenue growth rate at constant currency refers to the measure of comparing the current reporting period revenue at constant currency with the reported GAAP revenue for the comparable reporting period of the prior year.

However, we also believe that data on constant currency period-over-period changes have limitations, particularly as the currency effects that are eliminated could constitute a significant element of our revenue and could significantly impact our performance. We therefore limit our use of constant currency period-over-period changes to a measure for the impact of currency fluctuations on the translation of local currency revenue into U.S. dollars. We do not evaluate our results and performance without considering both period-over-period changes in non-GAAP constant currency revenue on the one hand and changes in revenue prepared in accordance with GAAP on the other. We caution the readers of this press release to follow a similar approach by considering revenue on constant currency period-over-period changes only in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, changes in revenue prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Operating costs and expenses, excluding impairment loss, is defined as operating costs and expenses, excluding impairment losses, if any. Net loss, excluding impairment loss, is defined as net loss, excluding impairment losses, if any. Management believes these measures, when read in conjunction with, and as supplemental to, the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a useful measure of Cryoport's expenses and operating results, a meaningful comparison with historical results, and insight into Cryoport's operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss adjusted for interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and integration costs, cost reduction initiatives, investment income, unrealized (gain)/loss on investments, foreign currency (gain)/loss, gain on insurance claim, net gain on extinguishment of debt, impairment loss, changes in fair value of contingent consideration and charges or gains resulting from non-recurring events, as applicable.

Management believes that adjusted EBITDA provides a useful measure of Cryoport's operating results, a meaningful comparison with historical results and with the results of other companies, and insight into Cryoport's ongoing operating performance. Further, management and the Company's board of directors utilize adjusted EBITDA to gain a better understanding of Cryoport's comparative operating performance from period to period and as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods. Adjusted EBITDA is also a significant performance measure used by Cryoport in connection with its incentive compensation programs. Management believes adjusted EBITDA, when read in conjunction with Cryoport's GAAP financials, is useful to investors because it provides a basis for meaningful period-to-period comparisons of Cryoport's ongoing operating results, including results of operations, against investor and analyst financial models, helps identify trends in Cryoport's underlying business and in performing related trend analyses, and it provides a better understanding of how management plans and measures Cryoport's underlying business.

Cryoport, Inc. and Subsidiaries







Reconciliation of GAAP operating cost and expenses to Non-GAAP adjusted operating cost and expenses (unaudited)









Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands)







GAAP operating costs and expenses $ 41,811 $ 41,175 $ 189,285 $ 121,357 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating costs and expenses







Impairment loss — — 63,809 — Non-GAAP adjusted operating costs and expenses $ 41,811 $ 41,175 $ 125,476 $ 121,357









Cryoport, Inc. and Subsidiaries







Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss)
(unaudited)



(unaudited)









Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands)







GAAP net income (loss) $ 805 $ (13,269) $ (96,079) $ (37,198) Non-GAAP adjustments to net income (loss)







Impairment loss — — 63,809 — Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) $ 805 $ (13,269) $ (32,270) $ (37,198)

Cryoport, Inc. and Subsidiaries







Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited)





(unaudited)









Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands)







GAAP net income (loss) $ 805 $ (13,269) $ (96,079) $ (37,198) Non-GAAP adjustments to net income (loss):







Depreciation and amortization expense 7,836 6,911 22,863 20,038 Acquisition and integration costs 308 675 896 6,304 Cost reduction initiatives 568 — 1,116 — Investment income (3,059) (2,848) (8,468) (7,962) Unrealized loss on investments 3,535 2,336 2,593 2,300 Gain on insurance claim — — — (2,642) Foreign currency (gain)/loss (1,724) 710 (762) 114 Interest expense, net 889 1,357 3,472 4,197 Stock-based compensation expense 4,838 5,976 15,291 16,960 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net (17,326) (5,679) (18,505) (5,679) Impairment loss — — 63,809 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 316 250 (1,329) 250 Other non-recurring costs — — — — Income taxes 649 471 1,247 1,598 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,365) $ (3,110) $ (13,856) $ (1,720)

Cryoport, Inc. and Subsidiaries





Total revenue by type for the three months ended September 30, 2024 (unaudited)







Life Sciences

Services Life Sciences

Products Total (in thousands)





As Reported $ 39,278 $ 17,386 $ 56,664 Non US-GAAP Constant Currency 39,193 17,340 56,532 FX Impact [$] 85 46 132 FX Impact [%] 0.2 % 0.3 % 0.2 %















Cryoport, Inc. and Subsidiaries





Total revenue by type for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 (unaudited)







Life Sciences

Services Life Sciences

Products Total (in thousands)





As Reported $ 114,104 $ 54,749 $ 168,853 Non US-GAAP Constant Currency 114,220 54,774 168,994 FX Impact [$] (116) (25) (141) FX Impact [%] (0.1 %) (0.0 %) (0.1 %)

