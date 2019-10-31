Cryoport to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 7, 2019

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) (NASDAQ: CYRXW) ("Cryoport" or the "Company"), the world's leading temperature-controlled logistics company dedicated to the life sciences industry, today announced that the Company will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Thursday, November 7, 2019 after U.S. markets close.

In addition to the earnings release, a document titled "Cryoport Third Quarter 2019 in Review", which will provide a review of Cryoport's recent financial and operational performance and a general business update, will be issued by management at 4:05 pm ET on Thursday, November 7, 2019. The document is designed to be read by investors before the questions and answers conference call and can be accessed at http://ir.cryoport.com/events-and-presentations.

Cryoport management will host a conference call at 5:00 pm ET on November 7, 2019. The conference call will be in the format of a questions and answers session and will address any queries investors have regarding the Company's reported results.

Conference Call Information

Date: November 7, 2019 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET Dial-in numbers: +1 (800) 895-3361 (U.S.) or +1 (785) 424-1062 (International) Confirmation code: Request the "Cryoport Call" Live webcast: 'Investor Relations' section at www.cryoport.com or at this link. Please allow 10 minutes prior to the call to visit this site to download and install any necessary audio software.

An archive of the question and answer webcast will be available approximately three hours after completion of the live event and will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.cryoport.com for a limited time. To access the replay of the webcast, please follow this link. A dial-in replay of the call will also be available to those interested until November 14, 2019. To access the replay, dial +1 (844) 512-2921 (United States) or +1 (412) 317-6671 (International) and enter replay pin number: 136824.

About Cryoport, Inc.

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX) is the world's premier provider of temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry, serving the Biopharma, Human Reproductive, and Animal Health markets. Our mission is to support life and health on earth by providing reliable and comprehensive solutions for the life sciences through our advanced technologies, Global Supply Chain Network and dedicated scientists, technicians and supporting team of professionals. Through purpose-built proprietary packaging; information technology; smart, sustainable cold chain logistics; and biostorage/biobanking services, Cryoport helps its customers advance life sciences research, support life-saving advanced therapies and deliver vaccines, protein producing materials, and IVF treatments in over 100 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.cryoport.com or follow @cryoport on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cryoport for live updates.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Cryoport, Inc.'s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the products markets, variations in the Company's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. The Company's business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports including, but not limited to, the Company's 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Cryoport, Inc. disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

