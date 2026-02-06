Crypto Bowl I: Time to Score for U.S. Crypto Dominance Says The Bull Moose Project

Senators need to get on the right play, and not fumble the ball, to make the United States the Crypto Capital of the World.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While Super Bowl LX is being played in San Francisco, Crypto Bowl I is playing out in Washington, DC, and it's critical that senators get on the right play and pass a clean crypto bill to help unleash the new crypto economy in the United States. The U.S. Senate is currently considering a crypto market structure bill that would bring clear rules to the crypto and blockchain fintech sector, giving innovative companies a pathway to grow their businesses and support U.S. consumers.

Speed Speed

"President Trump has called on Congress to pass clear crypto guidelines to ensure the United States can unleash the crypto economy and help make the United States the Crypto Capital of the World," said Aiden Buzzetti, President of the Bull Moose Project. "The House passed a bipartisan bill already, now the Senate needs to do its job so the Chambers can work together to get a good crypto bill to the President's desk."

The Bull Moose Project has been working to support of clear regulations for crypto in the United States and, today, we are releasing a new AI generated video "Crypto Bowl I". Our first AI video garnered more than a million views, putting the issue front and center of Americans and members of Congress.

We are encouraging all Americans who support a strong U.S. economy and agree that we need to have clear regulations to help make the United States the Crypto Capital of the World to please call their Senator at (202) 224-3121 and ask them to support the Senate's crypto market structure bill.

SOURCE The Bull Moose Project