Crypto Collectible ‘Etherlambos’ Partners with WAX and OPSkins Marketplace

Etherlambos are digital high-end luxury cars that can be collected, traded and tuned on the Ethereum blockchain. Etherlambos offer a variety of limited-edition models to choose from, or, upon request, users may design their own. Tuning up a car modifies its performance and appearance.

"Etherlambos transforms top coins and tokens — such as Bitcoin or WAX — into stunning blockchain supercars which can be collected, traded and customized," said Johannes Greschitz, Co-founder of Etherlambos. "With a focus on scarcity and luxury that's new to the Crypto Collectible space, our high-end collectibles bring the experience of supercars to the blockchain."

"Our fascination with collecting begins in childhood. It's a very emotional attachment that we carry throughout our lives. The inception of blockchain-based collectibles presents a new opportunity for the crypto community to get involved," said Malcolm CasSelle, CIO of OPSkins and President of WAX. "As the popularity of these Crypto Collectibles grows, so does the need for a trustworthy marketplace, which is where WAX and OPSkins come in. Integrating Etherlambos to that ecosystem is an exciting move for us and for the blockchain-based gaming community as a whole."

With the integration of Etherlambos onto the OPSkins platform, WAX Tokens gain additional utility and more players are incentivized to join the ecosystem.

OPSkins is rapidly becoming the go-to marketplace to trade these Crypto Collectibles, also known as ERC721 tokens. Etherlambos is the latest Crypto Collectible based on ERC721 tokens to be added to OPSkins and tradable with WAX Tokens — the first was CryptoKitties in December 2017, and there are more to come. OPSkins boasts over two million weekly transactions on its platform, has millions of active customers and adds 200,000 new users each month. WAX allows anyone to create a virtual goods marketplace, onboarding millions of gamers to the growing cryptocurrency space.

About Etherlambos

Etherlambos are Crypto Collectibles based on ERC721 tokens. They have sophisticated designs and can be collected, traded, and tuned. This means that owners will not only be able to retain their Etherlambo as a store of value and to trade it on the blockchain, it will also be possible to modify the look and performance of their supercar. Etherlambos is already live and offers five different models, which all come in a very limited edition. For more information, please visit www.etherlambos.io and https://twitter.com/Etherlambos.

About WAX

WAX is a functional utility token that supports a decentralized platform, enabling anyone to operate a fully functioning virtual marketplace with zero investment in security, infrastructure or payment processing. Developed by the founders of OPSkins, the world's leading marketplace for online video game assets, WAX is designed to serve the 400+ million online players who already collect and trade video game assets and Crypto Collectibles. With the inclusion of the WAX simple exchange widget, gamers will have access to a worldwide market with blockchain trust and transaction verification. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and http://www.opskins.com.

Worldwide Asset eXchange™, WAX and Crypto Collectibles™ are trademarks and the sole property of Worldwide Asset eXchange. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners.

