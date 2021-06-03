Crypto Company Blockchain.com Moves U.S. Headquarters to Miami

MIAMI, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Blockchain.com , one of the most widely-used consumer crypto products and the leading institutional crypto solutions provider, announced that it has moved its U.S. headquarters from New York City to Miami. As part of the relocation, plans for expansion include aggressive hiring throughout the local Miami job market as well as investment to support the local STEM community. Earlier this morning, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez made the announcement at City Hall with Blockchain.com CEO Peter Smith, ahead of the highly anticipated Bitcoin Miami conference this week.

The move is part of Blockchain.com's aggressive efforts to scale. The company will tap into the talent pool and support the local job market, with plans to hire 100 full-time employees by the end of 2021, and an additional 200 in 2022. In addition, it will also support the local crypto ecosystem by supporting the South Florida STEM community via educational programming.

"Thanks to a strong relationship with the local government, we are honored to join the Miami business community," said Peter Smith, Blockchain.com CEO. "The internet will be the biggest economy in the world by 2030, and crypto is the financial system built to support it. The City of Miami recognizes the industry's potential, and we look forward to contributing to Miami's rich innovation ecosystem."

Multiple factors make Miami a prime location for tech innovators, including the city's welcoming regulatory environment serving as a hotbed of crypto innovation. Mayor Suarez has been a vocal proponent for tech investment in the region, even pushing for the state's first financial regulations for cryptocurrency. And as one of the leading financial centers for Latin America, Miami serves as an ideal location for recruiting.

"Blockchain.com's arrival in Miami perfectly encapsulates what the Miami Movement is all about – leveraging Miami's talent against the world's top companies in order to build towards our goal of becoming a Miami that lasts forever and a Miami that works for everyone," said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Blockchain.com's latest move continues the momentum for one of the biggest crypto startups. With a $5B post-money valuation and nearly $500M in venture funding from the best macro investors in the world, Blockchain.com is primed for its next phase of growth. The company currently has 32M verified users in over 200 countries using its products, including its popular non-custodial Wallet, the fastest Exchange for trading, a block Explorer to check transactions, and a bespoke Institutional Markets business.

For more information, including open job positions, visit Blockchain.com .

About Blockchain.com

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The London-based company, with an international team spread across the world, is the most trusted and fastest growing crypto company, helping millions across the globe — from single individuals to the largest institutions — safely access cryptocurrency. Through the use of blockchain technology, Blockchain.com is revolutionizing the $14T financial services industry. The company has raised over $190 million in funding from leading global investors including: Eldridge, GV, Kyle Bass, Lakestar, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Moore Strategic Ventures, Rovida Kruptos Assets Limited, and others.

Contact:

Brooks Wallace

Kickstand Communications, for Blockchain.com

[email protected]



SOURCE Blockchain.com

Related Links

https://www.blockchain.com

