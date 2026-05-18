Crypto Industry Shows Up for Bronx Students: MoonPay and New York Cares Revitalize Classrooms

Following Nearly $500,000 Raised for NYC Students, Crypto for Good Hosts Volunteer Day

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the momentum of last year's landmark Crypto for Good campaign, New York Cares , the city's largest volunteer network, and MoonPay , the leading crypto payments network, brought the crypto industry's commitment to New York City's public schools from the boardroom to the classroom. Last year's Crypto for Good campaign, chaired by New York Cares board member and MoonPay president Keith A. Grossman, raised nearly $500,000 by MoonPay, Solana Foundation, Exodus, Ripple, Starkware, Cake Wallet, LionTree, Arrington Capital, Broadlight Capital, Anthony & Polina Pompliano, Robinhood, Wave Digital Assets, Stellar, Ava Labs for NYC public school students.

The Stand with Students initiative united more than 16 leading crypto firms to benefit New York City's Title I schools, those with the fewest resources and highest needs. On Friday, that financial commitment was matched by action, as over volunteers representing more than 20 companies, including MoonPay, The X Games, Ledger, Solana Foundation, Stellar, Ava Labs, Fintech.TV , Donate.gg, Prospect Research.org, Bridgeport and Bullish, descended on PS246X in the Bronx for hands-on school revitalization projects and direct student programming.

Event Highlights

Volunteer teams completed hands-on improvement projects across the school to create more vibrant, welcoming, and inspiring learning environments for students and teachers alike. Volunteers painted hallways and bathrooms, built benches in the playground, and built an indoor playground for students to use on rainy days.

Sapreet Saluja, Executive Director, New York Cares: "We are incredibly grateful to see the many companies across the crypto community show up for New York City's students and teachers — not just with resources, but with their time and hands-on support. Our volunteer day at PS246X in the Bronx is a shining example of how MoonPay's commitment to community impact, powered by Crypto for Good, can turn innovation and generosity into real change."

Keith A. Grossman, President, MoonPay & Chair of Stand with Students: "It is inspiring to see Crypto for Good evolve from fundraising into real action - giving the crypto community a tangible way to make a difference within the New York City Public School system. At a moment when New York City needs collective support more than ever, it is the commitment of citizens and communities that will help the city navigate this challenge. It is especially meaningful to see the crypto community stepping up and leading with impact."

Call to Action

Community members and organizations wishing to support the Stand with Students initiative can contribute at:

Via Fiat: https://www.newyorkcares.org/stand-with-students/donate

Via Crypto : https://cryptoforgood.funraise.org/

About New York Cares

New York Cares is the city's largest volunteer network. This past year, over 60,000 New Yorkers made their city more resilient by volunteering in New York Cares programs at over 400 nonprofits and schools across all five boroughs — improving education, meeting immediate needs, and revitalizing public spaces. For more information, visit newyorkcares.org.

For news and updates, follow New York Cares on Instagram @newyorkcares, Twitter/X @newyorkcares, and Facebook @newyorkcares.

About MoonPay

Founded in 2019, MoonPay is a global financial technology company that helps businesses and consumers move value across fiat and digital assets. MoonPay has more than 30 million customers across 180 countries and supports more than 500 enterprise customers spanning crypto and fintech. Through a single integration, MoonPay powers on- and off-ramps, trading, crypto payments, and stablecoin infrastructure, connecting traditional payment rails with blockchains. MoonPay maintains a broad regulatory footprint, including a New York BitLicense and money transmitter licenses across the United States. MoonPay also has MiCA authorization in the EU to provide on- and off-ramps. MoonPay is how the world moves value.

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SOURCE MoonPay