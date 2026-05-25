Crypto4A Announces General Availability of QxVault™, a Quantum-Safe Secrets Management Platform Built for Simplicity, Sovereignty, and Scale

Rethinking Secrets Management for a New Era

Secrets management has become a critical challenge for security teams navigating hybrid environments, cloud-native applications, and the rapid growth of machine identities. Yet many existing solutions remain difficult to deploy, costly to operate, and dependent on layered integrations.

QxVault™ was built to change that.

Powered by Crypto4A's quantum-safe architecture and anchored by a FIPS 140-3 Level 3i Cryptographic Module, QxVault™ delivers enterprise-grade protection without the operational burden of traditional solutions.

"DevOps and security teams are overwhelmed by complexity and an ever-evolving threat landscape," said John O'Connor, Chief Product Officer of Crypto4A. "QxVault™ simplifies secrets management by integrating everything into a single, trusted platform, making it easier to deploy, easier to manage, and secure by design."

From Tool Sprawl to Platform Simplicity

QxVault™ replaces fragmented approaches with a fully integrated platform that combines secrets management, cryptographic protection, and policy enforcement into one cohesive solution.

Key advantages include:

Integrated Hardware Security Module (HSM). No need for external HSMs or add-ons

Quantum-Safe by Design. Protects against emerging cryptographic threats

Rapid Deployment. Operational in hours, not weeks

Operational Efficiency. Reduced complexity and management overhead

Transparent Pricing. Predictable costs without licensing surprises

Strengthening Canada's Sovereign Cybersecurity Ecosystem

The availability of QxVault™ comes at a pivotal time as Canadian organizations increasingly prioritize sovereign, domestically built technology solutions [or cryptographic infrastructure].

Crypto4A is working alongside Canadian partners to deliver a fully integrated, secure infrastructure stack that reduces reliance on foreign-controlled platforms and strengthens national digital resilience.

Local Support from Micrologic to Deliver Sovereign SMaaS

Crypto4A is also supported by Micrologic as a launch partner for QxVault™, enabling one of Canada's first fully sovereign, post-quantum-ready Secrets Management-as-a-Service (SMaaS) offerings.

This partnership provides public sector and regulated industries with access to QxVault™ through a secure, Canadian-hosted environment, ensuring full data sovereignty and compliance with national requirements.

"Organizations are looking for trusted, Canadian solutions that align with both their security and sovereignty mandates," said Stéphane Garneau, President & CEO of Micrologic. "QxVault™ delivers on both fronts."

Built for What Comes Next

With the rapid rise of AI, distributed systems, and evolving cyber threats, secrets management is no longer just a tool, it is a critical layer of enterprise infrastructure.

QxVault™ is designed to meet that shift, offering:

A platform-first approach to cryptographic lifecycle management

Seamless integration into modern DevOps and cloud-native environments

A future-proof architecture aligned with post-quantum security standards

Availability

QxVault™ is now generally available, with flexible deployment options including on-premises, private cloud, and sovereign hosted environments through trusted partners.

Crypto4A will be showcasing QxVault™ with live demonstrations at CANSEC 2026, taking place May 27–28 at the EY Centre in Ottawa.

About Crypto4A

Crypto4A is a Canadian cybersecurity company pioneering quantum-safe hardware security modules (HSMs) and infrastructure solutions designed to safeguard the digital world today and tomorrow. Trusted by enterprises, governments, and infrastructure providers across the globe, we specialize in crypto-agility, scalability, portability, and post-quantum cryptography.

About Micrologic

Micrologic is a Canadian company that has been driving the digital transformation of large private and public organizations for over 40 years. They have developed the only Canadian sovereign cloud recognized by Gartner, which is powered by sustainable energy and backed by strict certifications. With a pan-Canadian expansion plan involving $150 million in investments, the company has increased its revenue tenfold over the past decade, generating over $1.5 billion in revenue. The company's president, Stéphane Garneau, has been recognized as CEO of the Year by Les Affaires and the Association québécoise des technologies, and was a finalist in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award.



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i Pending FIPS 140-3 Level 3 Certification NIST Cryptographic Module Validation Program – Module in Process

SOURCE Crypto4A Technologies Inc.