Crypto.com Achieves Cryptocurrency Security Standard (Level 3) Compliance

CCSS covers a series of strict security requirements of an information system that stores, transacts with, or accepts cryptocurrencies and applies to all information systems that make use of cryptocurrencies, including exchanges, web applications, and cryptocurrency storage solutions. CCSS is designed to complement existing information security standards such as ISO 27001:2013 by introducing additional guidance for security best practices with respect to cryptocurrencies.

A company that has achieved CCSS Level 3, has proven by way of audit that they exceed the strictest levels of security with formalized policies and procedures that are enforced at every step within their business processes. For example, multiple staff are required for all critical actions, advanced multi-factor authentication mechanisms are used to ensure authenticity of all data, and assets are distributed geographically and organizationally in such a way to be resilient against compromise of any person or organization.

Jason Lau, Chief Information Security Officer of Crypto.com, said, "A key component of any cybersecurity strategy is the ability and willingness to adapt existing security controls to incorporate new technologies and processes. As the cryptocurrency industry continues to evolve, complying with the highest Level 3 tier of the Cryptocurrency Security Standard further shows our commitment to cybersecurity in the crypto-space."

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com, said, "Crypto.com is now CCSS (Level 3), PCI-DSS (Level 1) and ISO27001:2013 compliant. We will continue investing heavily in our people, technology, and processes to maintain the highest standard of security in the industry."

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 170+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com .

SOURCE Crypto.com

Related Links

http://www.crypto.com

