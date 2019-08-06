Crypto.com Adds Binance Coin (BEP2) to Crypto Earn

Deposit at least $100 USD of BNB into Crypto Earn for 3 months (paying 8% p.a. in BNB) and get $20 USD in CRO as a bonus at the end of term. Limited to 5000 new users. First come, first served! Promo applies to new Crypto.com accounts created on or after Aug 6, 2019.

Effective today: (Crypto.com App Version 3.30)

- BNB BEP2 Deposits: Users will now be able to deposit and withdraw BNB Mainnet Native Token (BEP2 format) on the Crypto.com App.

- BNB in Crypto Earn: BNB will also have additional utility as it is now supported by Crypto Earn, allowing eligible Crypto.com App users to enjoy up to 8% p.a. on their BNB deposits, paid in BNB.

- BNB ERC-20 Holdings: Starting from Aug 6, 3:00PM HKT, users holding BNB (ERC-20) tokens on Crypto.com will have them automatically converted BNB (BEP2). All BNB (ERC-20) tokens will be swapped to BNB (BEP2) tokens on a 1:1 ratio.

- BNB ERC-20 Deposits: Crypto.com will continue to enable BNB (ERC-20) deposits to support the swap until further notice. Users interested in making BNB (ERC-20) deposits to Crypto.com after Aug 6, 3:00 PM HKT can only do so to their Crypto.com ETH Wallet Address ONLY.* Users can check their ETH wallet address by going to Wallet -> Ethereum -> Deposit on their Crypto.com Wallet App.

Notes:

*BNB (ERC-20) deposits made to a non-ETH wallet address on Crypto.com may result in an irreversible loss of funds; Crypto.com is not liable for such losses.

Please make sure you specify the destination tag/memo specified within the MCO wallet app > BNB > Deposit page when making BNB (BEP2) deposits.

The Crypto.com App may cease supporting BNB ERC20 tokens in the future with advance notice to you. Any BNB ERC20 deposits made after we cease supporting BNB ERC20 may result in an irreversible loss of funds.

About Binance Chain

Binance Chain is a blockchain software system initially developed by Binance and the community. Binance Chain is a community-driven development project with many developers and contributors from all over the world. Its native Binance Coin (BNB) powers the Binance Ecosystem, and has multiple use cases including fueling transactions on the Chain, paying for transaction fees on the Binance Exchange, and making in-store payments. For more information, please visit: www.binance.org .

