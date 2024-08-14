Crypto.com and UEFA Announce UEFA Champions League Partnership

Crypto.com is the First and Exclusive Cryptocurrency Platform Partner of the UEFA Champions League

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com and UEFA announced today that Crypto.com will be the first and exclusive global cryptocurrency platform partner of the UEFA Champions League. The multi-year partnership will see Crypto.com serve as an official global sponsor of the UEFA Champions League.

UEFA Champions League Trophy at the National Stadium, Warsaw, Poland. 13 August, 2024 Steven Kalifowitz, Chief Marketing Officer, Crypto.com, Guy-Laurent Epstein, Marketing Director, UEFA, and Gilad Rodkin, EVP, Head of Global Business Development, Crypto.com in Warsaw, Poland on 14 August, 2024.

Crypto.com and UEFA will collaborate to bring unique experiences to fans by creating memorable moments at the matches, driving fan engagement around football and cryptocurrency. The official global sponsorship will also include in-stadium activations, broadcast integrations and innovative advertising campaigns. Crypto.com's branding as an official global sponsor will be unveiled at the UEFA Super Cup taking place on August 14, 2024.

"This exclusive partnership with one of, if not the most popular leagues in the world, the UEFA Champions League, represents a significant step in our journey of engaging consumers through the most iconic global sporting events," said Steven Kalifowitz, Chief Marketing Officer at Crypto.com. "We have successfully built the Crypto.com brand and community by producing innovative and groundbreaking moments and events in a way that others have not been able to replicate. Connecting our brand with engaged sports fans around the world has effectively grown our user base to over 100 million in pursuit of our mission of cryptocurrency in every wallet."

"We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Crypto.com, one of the foremost supporters of some of the biggest sports teams and events in the world," said Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA marketing director. "This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for the UEFA Champions League, as we embrace innovative technologies to enhance the experience for our fans and community. Together with Crypto.com, we look forward to exploring new opportunities as we begin a new, exciting chapter of the premiere club football competition."

This partnership marks the latest signature partnership for Crypto.com within the sports and entertainment space. Crypto.com has become one of the most recognized global brands with more than 100 million users by partnering with iconic people, places and events, including the iconic Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Formula 1, UFC, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and more.

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by more than 100 million customers worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation.

About UEFA

UEFA is the governing body of European football and a not-for-profit organisation which supports and ensures the world's most popular sport continues to thrive at all levels across its 55 member associations. As part of its commitment, UEFA invests 97% of its revenue in football-related activities, projects and initiatives that ensure the continued development of the men's and women's professional game as well as youth, grassroots and futsal.

