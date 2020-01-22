Crypto.com Announces New Benefits for its Private Members

Icy White, Rose Gold and Obsidian Black cardholders will now enjoy:

Crypto Earn : an additional 2% p.a. interest paid in MCO* on deposits

: paid in MCO* on deposits Crypto Earn: increased maximum account limits ( US$1m for Icy White/ Rose Gold and US$2m for Obsidian Black; US$0.5m for the remaining card tiers)

( for Icy White/ and for Obsidian Black; for the remaining card tiers) Amazon Prime (up to US$12.99 /month rebate of membership fees)

(up to /month rebate of membership fees) Welcome Pack with exclusive Crypto.com branded merchandise and exclusively for Obsidian Black cardholders

with exclusive Crypto.com branded merchandise Private Jet Service (selected membership full reimbursement)

In addition, all Crypto.com Private Members will have access to a set of crypto-related services:

Exclusive access to Crypto Invest (effective 1 March 2020 )

(effective ) OTC block trade of MCO and CRO

of MCO and CRO Research: Priority access to Crypto.com's self-published research reports

Priority access to Crypto.com's self-published Inheritance service : Assistance with estate handling related to Crypto.com assets

: Assistance with estate handling related to Crypto.com assets Access to top industry events (With priority access for Obsidian Black cardholders)

Priority customer service

Note: This offer is launched by Crypto.com independently and there is no partnership between Crypto.com and the merchants in this offer. Crypto.com has the sole discretion to modify this offer at any time.

*** In order to enjoy the Crypto.com Private membership, users are required to maintain the following MCO staking levels:

Obsidian Black: 50,000 MCO

Icy White / Rose Gold: 5,000 MCO

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 200+ strong team.

For more information, please visit www.crypto.com.

SOURCE Crypto.com