Crypto.com App TOMO Listing Promotion

Eligibility

All Crypto.com App approved users, except citizens and residents of the United States

Users must perform a minimum purchase of both $100 USD worth of TOMO and MCO within the promotion period.

1.TOMO Trading Competition

All eligible participants will share a 36,000 TOMO Reward based on their TOMO Total Net Buys.

Total Net Buys = Total Buys - Total Sells

Crypto.com will apply the MCO Trading Booster on each participant's Total Net Buys based on their MCO Net Buys to determine the share of their TOMO Reward.

The MCO Trading Booster applied will be based on the amount of MCO Net Buys by the participant 24 hours after the start of the campaign.

MCO Net Buys ≥ $100 ≥ $200 ≥ $500 ≥ $2000 ≥ $5000 MCO Trading Booster 100% 110% 120% 150% 200%

The TOMO Prize for each participant is calculated by the following formula:

User's TOMO Total Net Buys User's MCO Trading Booster (Users' TOMO Total Net Buys MCO Trading Booster) X 36,000 TOMO Σ (Users' TOMO Total Net Buys MCO Trading Booster)

The higher the Total Net Buys, the higher the reward.

2.Community AMA - Participate and Engage to Share a pool of 4000 TOMO

Participate in the Community AMA to share a pool of 4000 TOMO. The AMA may be conducted outside of the campaign dates, more details to come on this.

Notes

Crypto.com reserves the right to cancel or amend the campaign staking bonus rules at its own sole discretion. TOMO Bonuses will be distributed within 14 Calendar Days after the event has concluded. You can log in and see your prize in your App's TOMO wallet section.

About TomoChain

TomoChain is built on a performance layer that achieves high transaction speeds without compromising decentralization. TomoChain does this by utilizing a consensus method called Proof of Stake Voting ("PoSV") which incentivizes token-holders to play an active part in staking across a network of 150 masternodes, and to monitor their performance and governance actively. Its staking-governance dapp, TomoMaster, is recognized as one of the leading staking platforms in the industry.

For more information, visit: www.tomochain.com.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of 'cryptocurrency in every wallet' into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 170+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com .

SOURCE Crypto.com

Related Links

http://www.crypto.com

