Crypto.com Appoints Nobuyuki Nagahama as General Manager of Japan

Originally from Japan, Nagahama began his career in the broader consumer payment space, including merchant acquisition. Nagahama also spent time at consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he led various projects and solution development within the Strategy group. Nagahama then spent 14 years as Head of Global Network Processing at Visa International Asia-Pacific LLC, where he was responsible for leading strategic initiatives in the Japanese market, including the payment processing business and the development of the company's debit and prepaid offerings as well as value-added-services of Visa's payment network. Most recently, he held leadership roles at Capgemini Japan.

Nagahama joins Crypto.com during a period of rapid growth and expansion for the company; Crypto.com recently doubled its team from 250 six months ago to more than 500 today and has surpassed 3 million users world-wide. The payments expertise Nagahama will help Crypto.com expand further into the large Japanese market and help Crypto.com continue its mission to put cryptocurrency in every wallet.

Nobuyuki Nagahama, General Manager of Japan said, "I am honored and energized by the opportunity to assume a leadership role in Japan, a strategically important market for the company. Crypto.com's commitment to blockchain, cryptocurrency, innovation and delivering impactful benefits to its customers and all stakeholders is incredibly inspiring. I have deep respect for all the work that has taken place to further the vision of 'cryptocurrency in every wallet,' and I look forward to working with a great team to drive it further."

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com, said: "Nagahama's strong background within the Japanese market and payments space was a perfect fit for Crypto.com as we seek to expand our leading cryptocurrency payments ecosystem into the large Japanese market. We're thrilled to have him onboard and look forward to putting crypto in every wallet together."

