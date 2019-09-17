Crypto.com Chain Announces Launch of the Crypto.com Chain Thaler Testnet (Alpha Version)

The name Thaler dates back nearly 500 years, referring to a silver coin that brought trading activities across Europe to unprecedented heights. Thaler came to symbolize the power of money as a common language to denominate value. Crypto.com Chain adopts the "Thaler" name to pay homage to the legacy of money, with the vision to take payment to the next level. Just like its name, the physical embodiment of Thaler shares similarities with the brand image of Crypto.com. The earliest Thaler coins and the Crypto.com logo share the motif of the lion - a symbol of strength and dedication.

With the launch of the Thaler Testnet, Crypto.com is also releasing the Chain Blockchain Explorer to search and get more information on blocks and transactions on the Crypto.com Chain network. Now available at: https://chain.crypto.com/explorer

Kris Marszalek, Co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com said, "The launch of the Thaler Testnet marks a major milestone for the Chain project and strengthens the utility of its native token the Crypto.com Coin (CRO). This is another deliverable achieved ahead of schedule communicated in the Crypto.com Chain whitepaper."

Crypto.com Chain is a high-performing blockchain powering the QR Code payment solution Crypto.com Pay, which allows users to pay or get paid in crypto anywhere using their mobile phone, thus driving cryptocurrency adoption globally. Crypto.com Chain truly fulfils the vision of the blockchain technology by providing people with the ability to regain control of their money, data, and identity.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, a high-performing native blockchain powering Crypto.com Pay, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 150+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com .

