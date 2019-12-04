Crypto.com Exchange Public Beta Now Live

With security and compliance as a priority, Crypto.com also successfully completed a security assessment of the Crypto.com Exchange conducted by Kudelski Security . The Exchange underwent external penetration testing, threat modelling through to risk control reviews, as well as, a thorough external security test and full threat modeling exercise to ensure the completeness of security controls.

Kris Marszalek, Co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com said: "We are pleased to announce that our closed beta phase was a success and the exchange is now widely available to Crypto.com users. Our focus moving forward is to expand the coverage of digital assets available for trading through The Syndicate listings. We will also continue to rapidly implement all suggestions from our community gathered during the beta."

Crypto.com Exchange will initially support the following digital assets: BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, USDT, CRO, and MCO across 3 core pairs: BTC, CRO, USDT. Additional coins and pairs will be added progressively.

Crypto.com Exchange provides:

Deep and Global Liquidity: Crypto.com's proprietary Vortex Liquidity Engine ensures that customers have access to deep liquidity pools and best execution prices.

Very Competitive Trading Fees: Typical API trading account fees at 0.008% maker and 0.02% taker, high volume accounts trade for free (after Volume & CRO Staking discounts).

Institutional Grade Custody & Security: Crypto.com's ISO Certification 27001:2013 , PCI DSS (Level 1) , CCSS (Level 3) Compliance and partnership with Ledger Vault .

The Crypto.com Coin (CRO) powers the Crypto.com Exchange with additional utility and benefits:

Stake, Save & Earn: CRO Staking will provide generous discounts on trading fees, up to 100%. The more you stake, the more you save! Besides the trading discounts, CRO staked on Crypto.com exchange will yield 20% p.a. More details here .

The Syndicate - Priority Token Allocation in Discounted Sale Events: New digital assets will be listing on Crypto.com Exchange through "The Syndicate" – a Crypto.com fundraising platform. CRO holders will receive priority token allocation for these events. More details here.

CRO Trading Pairs: To increase liquidity of CRO ahead of Mainnet launch and enable low-spread settlement of cross-currency transactions, CRO will be paired with all coins listed on Crypto.com Exchange.

Join us today at: www.crypto.com/exchange

Crypto.com Exchange offers customers deep liquidity, low fees, best execution prices, while providing institutional grade custody and security.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 200+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com .

