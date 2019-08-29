Crypto.com Lists Ontology Gas (ONG)

ONG is one of the two tokens used in the Ontology model, the other being ONT. Ontology operation is guaranteed by the support of all nodes. It secures the whole network through paying operation fees to all nodes with ONG, the compensation to the contribution made to the network.

With ONG added to the Crypto.com App, users can now purchase it at true cost with no fees - credit card and bank transfer both supported. As Crypto.com also offers the MCO Visa Card, this adds additional utility to ONG as users can easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and spend at over 40m merchants globally.

All Crypto.com users that hold Ontology's ONT in the App are entitled to receive ONG staking bonus, on a monthly basis. For distribution details, see here.

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas (ONG) is the second utility token of the Ontology network, which represents the right to use the Ontology network. It is used for on-chain services and are released periodically by the MainNet ONT since the Ontology MainNet went live on June 30, 2018. Ontology operation is guaranteed by the support of all nodes. It secures the whole network through paying operation fees to all nodes with ONG, the compensation to the contribution made to the network. For more information, please visit: ont.io.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 150+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com.

SOURCE Crypto.com

Related Links

https://crypto.com

