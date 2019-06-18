Crypto.com Lists Ravencoin's RVN

With RVN added to the Crypto.com App, users can now purchase these tokens at true cost with no fees - credit card and bank transfer both supported. As Crypto.com also offers the MCO Visa Card, this adds additional utility to RVN as users can easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and spend at over 40m merchants globally.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com said: "We are pleased to make Crypto.com a platform for the Ravencoin community to purchase RVN at true cost. Given the growing selection of digital assets, fiat onramp and lack of fees, Crypto.com is simply the best place to buy, sell and pay with crypto."

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a digital peer-to-peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function - the transfer of assets from one party to another. Ravencoin is ASIC resistant, it uses an X16R hashing algorithm to discourage the development of ASIC hardware. Everyone has the equal opportunity to mine or purchase RVN. Launched January 2018, Ravencoin places its focus on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. For more information, please visit: ravencoin.org .

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 120+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com .

SOURCE Crypto.com

Related Links

https://www.crypto.com

