Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure

VANCOUVER, B.C., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group - A last-minute tax provision was tacked on to the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill last week, after US Senate negotiators made abreakthrough over regulations for online digital transactions involving cryptocurrencies. The provision signalled yet another move towards mainstream acceptance of crypto for transactions, as a recent Gallup poll communicated that 6% of adults with $10,000 or more invested in stocks, bonds or mutual funds own Bitcoin. The groundswell of crypto acceptance from regulators and the market isn't just restricted to the United States, as markets around the world are opening up to digital transactions, leading to a rise in interest for companies in the digital currency space, including Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM) (OTC:MBLMF), HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HVBT) (TSXV: HIVE), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT), Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), and SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS).

With offices in Canada, Hong Kong, Poland and Estonia, Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE: MBLM) (OTC: MBLMF) is working towards making traditional finance accessible through compliant digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobilum was recently awarded a Payment Institution License in Poland, and announced it had generated a record Total Transaction Volume (TTV) of approximately C$5.3 million in July 2021—which represented a 30% month-over-month growth from the previous month.

"We are very pleased to see significant strength in our total transaction volume month over month as we continue to execute on our growth strategy," said Mobilum OÜ CEO, Wojciech Kaszycki.

Mobilum OÜ, the Poland-based subsidiary, can now accept cash deposits, make cash withdrawals from a payment account, execute payment transactions, issue payment instruments like debit and credit cards, and engage in money remittance and transfer services.

"We are pleased to complete our first step to becoming an Electronic Money Institution by registering as a Payment Institution License in Poland," said Kaszycki. "With this first phase of the process completed, the next step is to become a National Payment Institution which will allow Mobilum to engage in worldwide activities."

Earlier in August, Mobilum announced it had signed an agreement with ALT 5 Sigma ("ALT 5") to provide fiat-credit-cards-to-crypto on-ramp services to its users on Alt5Coins.com. Mobilum will provide its fast, secure, convenient and fully FINTRAC compliant on-ramp payment gateway services to ALT 5, allowing individuals on Alt5Coins.com to purchase Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum instantly and securely with a credit card.

"We are very pleased to be partnering with Mobilum to leverage their best-in-class on-ramp solution," said André Beauchesne, President of ALT 5 Sigma. "As we continue to serve our clients, we look forward to a long-term partnership with Mobilum and enjoy their exceptional customer-focused platform in a safe and secure environment."

Generating significant amounts of the cryptocurrency in circulation, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HVBT) (TSXV: HIVE) recently reached a $200 million annual run rate and purchased an additional 4,000 next-generation miners. Based on current Ethereum and Bitcoin prices, HIVE is generating daily income of $550,000.

By the end of the 2021 calendar year, HIVE currently projects a tripling of the company's operational Bitcoin mining rate.

"This strategic purchase of equipment was realized as a result of the very strong relationships that our team have with the leading manufacturers in the ASIC miner space." Said Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman of HIVE. "This transaction is part of our continuous momentum that we have for steady and controlled growth to be the leading clean and green miner in our industry."

Competitors Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) announced a production increase of approximately 406% from June 2020's 48 BTC to June 2021's 243 BTC. Riot's year-to-date production through June 2021 showed the company had produced a total of 1,167 BTC, which is an increase of approximately 130% over its pre-halving BTC production during the same 2020 period of 508 BTC.

As of June 30, 2021, Riot held approximately 2,243 BTC, all of which were produced by its mining operations. Riot has announced its plans for expansion of its newly acquired Whinstone facility to 750 Megawatts (MW), up more than double from its existing, industry-leading 300 MW in developed capacity by the end of 2022.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) increased its production 66% month-over-month to 442.2 BTC in July, increasing its Total Bitcoin Holdings to approximately 6,225.6 BTC, which as of the company's latest corporate update was worth approximately $260.7 million.

On August 1, 2021, Marathon announced the purchase of an additional 30,000 S19j Pro miners from Bitmain. The acquisition is expected to increase Marathon's mining operations to approximately 133,000 miners producing approximately 13.3 EH/s once all miners are deployed.

"With this new order, we are growing our operations by 30% to approximately 133,000 miners, producing 13.3 EH/s. As a result, once all miners are fully deployed, our mining operations will be among the largest, not just in North America, but globally," said Fred Thiel, Marathon's CEO. "We'd like to thank the team at Bitmain for expediting this order as we work to further scale our operations and establish Marathon as one of the leading Bitcoin miners in North America."

"Marathon is a key customer of Bitmain's, and we appreciate the opportunity to support their growth with another large order for 30,000 of the industry's most powerful and efficient miners," said Antminer Sales Director of North, Central, and South America (NCSA) at Bitmain Irene Gao. "We look forward to continuing to collaborate and build upon this mutually beneficial relationship."

Chinese-based SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) recently announced it has entered a joint venture agreement with Niagara Development, in an effort to accelerate its blockchain operations into the US. The joint venture, newly dubbed as FD LLC, is expected to carry out crypto-currency mining operations and construct an international standardized Digital Super Computing Custody Operation Centre.

Under terms of the deal, Niagara Development will provide up to 150MW of electricity, and construction the Digital Super Computing Custody Operation Center, while SOS will be responsible for the management, operations and financing of the joint venture.

"We decided to acquire a sustainable power supply as far as possible, as we expand our blockchain operations into North America and look forward to successful operation of the joint venture," said Yandai Wang, Chairman of SOS. "We continue to explore the possibility of acquisition of Niagara Development, Sherman Development LLC, and Park Falls Management LLC. Although at this point, we do not have any definitive agreement for such acquisition, we remain optimistic about our strategic expansion in North America."

Article Source:

USA News Group

http://USAnewsgroup.com

[email protected]

DISCLAIMER:

Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Mobilum Technologies Inc. and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Mobilum Technologies Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Mobilum Technologies Inc. which were purchased as a part of a private placement. MIQ will not buy or sell shares of Mobilum Technologies Inc. for a minimum of 72 hours from the publication date on this website (August 9, 2021), but reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Mobilum Technologies Inc. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through further private placements and/or investment vehicles.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

USA News Group is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with USA News Group or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by USA News Group are solely those of USA News Group and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact Information:

FN Media Group, LLC

Media Contact e-mail:

[email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611

SOURCE USA News Group