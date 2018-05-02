Cryptocurrency Prices Rebound on Investor Interest

The price of bitcoin gained more than 33 percent in April thanks to the end of tax-related selling and the increased interest in the digital currency market. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization traded at about $9,000 on Monday. Japan accounted for most of the trading volume of bitcoin. According to CryptoCompare, Japanese yen accounted for about 42.32 percent of bitcoin trading volume, while U.S. dollar accounted for about 24.38 percent of the trading volume. A report from Japan's Financial Service Agency had revealed that Japan has a least 3 million cryptocurrency traders. Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTC: CIIX), Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG), ChinaNet-Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET), Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTC: GBTC), NXT-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD)

Institutions interest in cryptocurrency has been increasing. CNBC last week reported that Goldman Sachs hired Justin Schmidt to be the first head of digital asset markets to help clients gain exposure to cryptocurrencies. According to CNBC, Joe DiPasquale, CEO of BitBull Capital, said: "As reports continue to show more and more institutions gearing up to participate in crypto markets, valuations are likely to continue to increase in a steady manner. There has been a significant shift in sentiment towards the positive, with Bitcoin's spot price seeing the most notable jump over the last week."

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX) Earlier this week announced, "new cryptocurrency and trading courses offered through its newly established Bitcoin Trading Academy LLC beginning in June 2018." The Bitcoin Trading Academy's course offering will include:

Bitcoin Trading 101: Students will gain basic knowledge about Bitcoin including how to open trading accounts on the most commonly held cryptocurrency trading platforms how to set up a cryptocurrency wallet. In addition, students will be educated on Bitcoin Futures trading strategies, both long and short, how to use Bitcoin Futures to properly hedge one's Bitcoin portfolio, and how to properly use beginner-friendly trading techniques trading techniques such as Candlesticks and Moving Averages, among other key metrics that top financial analysts use in trading assets.

Bitcoin Trading 201: The second course in the program will focus on coins such as Ethereum, including coins with significant underlying technology such as EOS, XLM, ADA and NEO, and altcoin trading platforms, such as Binance and Bittrex. In addition, this course will provide instruction on how to use information such as a coin's underlying utility, how to use current industry and sector news in combination with technical analysis in an effort to maximize returns; and how to effectively scrutinize and understand social media feeds.

Bitcoin Trading 301: Professional ICO analyst, Preston Hom, will teach students what to look for when vetting a new cryptocurrency offering, including how to read a white paper, how to analyze the professional teams and advisory boards associated with an offering, the role that technology, marketing, trends play and what pitfalls to avoid.

"We are excited to expand our cryptocurrency education platform with the launch of Bitcoin Trading Academy, a cutting-edge cryptocurrency trading education center which follows the Company's successful November 2017 launch of newcoins168.com, a Chinese language cryptocurrency and blockchain technology news and information site. In addition to online courses, Bitcoin Trading Academy will offer live courses in New York City," says ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. CEO Warren Wang.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) is an industry leader in patent licensing and partners with inventors and patent owners to unlock the financial value in their patented inventions. Acacia bridges the gap between invention and application, facilitating efficiency and delivering monetary rewards to the patent owner. Acacia also leverages its patent expertise and background to partner with emerging disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Blockchain. On February 14, 2018, the company announced that it has entered into a Joint Venture and Services Agreement ("Joint Venture Agreement") with Bitzumi, Inc, a company developing macro opportunities in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries, including a next generation decentralized exchange. Acacia's investment in Bitzumi represents Acacia's first investment into the cryptocurrency and blockchain marketplaces.

ChinaNet-Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) is an integrated online advertising, precision marketing and data-analysis and management services platform. On January 23, 2018, the company announced it has entered into an agreement with Wuxi Jingtum Network Technology and Ford tree Beijing Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd. ("Ford Tree") to establish a new joint venture company ("new JV") to research and develop blockchain technology and its applications for ChinaNet's blockchain technical and business units. ChinaNet will act as the controlling shareholder leading all aspects of the project. According to the Agreement, Jingtum's Chief Technology Officer and other leading experts will be involved in the establishment of the new JV. The R&D team under the new JV will help ChinaNet design the underlying foundation of unique layered blockchain architecture, develop the cross-chain functionality between the principal and subordinate chains, realize the circulation of certain assets between different chains, design intelligent contract mechanisms to support complex logic, and complete the cloud service model and other important underlying technology.

Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX: GBTC) are the first publicly quoted securities solely invested in and deriving value from the price of bitcoin. The BIT enables investors to gain exposure to the price movement of bitcoin through a traditional investment vehicle, without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping bitcoins. Grayscale Investments, LLC the sponsor of the Bitcoin Investment Trust and the Ethereum Classic Investment Trust.

NXT-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) provides a comprehensive platform of technology products and services that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). On February 22, 2018, the company's wholly owned subsidiary Fit Pay, Inc. announced that it is now accepting pre-orders for Flip™, a new contactless payment device that will enable cryptocurrency holders to use the value of their currency to make purchases at millions of retail locations. The new device, which was announced earlier this month, uses value exchanged from cryptocurrency to make traditional payment transactions. Flip's near field communication (NFC) antenna allows it to transact payments at any retail point of sale location that accepts contactless payments. Flip will store a preloaded amount of U.S. dollars that are exchanged from the user's existing cryptocurrency account. It includes a digital wallet that allows the user to set how much value they would like their Flip to hold and when they would like it to reload. Flip does not need to be charged. Initially, Flip will accept value exchanged from Bitcoin and will potentially expand to other cryptocurrencies in the future.

