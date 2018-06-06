Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Blockbid Separates from the Pack to Stop Fraudsters and Money Launderers

This move aligns with the Blockbid vision to ensure its users 'Trade with Confidence' with the most secure trading experience available and positions it on the global stage, as a burgeoning worldwide cryptocurrency exchange.

Blockbid now has access to identity verification, authentication and KYC solutions that merge physical- with digital-identity data, distinguishing this deal. Combined physical- and digital-identity data is a competitive differentiator, when it comes to unmasking fraudsters and other bad actors, like money launderers, human traffickers and terrorist financiers, who threaten cryptocurrency platforms. Overlaying different types of data, such as addresses, biometrics, government-issued identifiers with device identification, geolocation, behavioural analysis and threat intelligence has been called the future, today. This reflects an emerging trend that Blockbid is out in front of and companies in many different industries are working to implement quickly.

This announcement comes at a crucial time in the fast-growth lifecycle of the cryptocurrency space. Cryptocurrency trading soared in 2017, with the total number of Blockchain wallet users hitting an all-time high of 21,506,448. Usage has kept pace in 2018, growing to 24,837,455 as of May 20, 2018.

"At the same time we are helping Blockbid identify and stop bad actors, we also are reducing friction for legitimate consumers so that they can transact easily and be active in the cryptocurrency space," said Thomas C. Brown, senior vice president, U.S. commercial markets and global market development, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Implementing similar controls that the biggest banks in the world use adds credibility to cryptocurrency exchanges from a regulator point of view and instils consumer confidence. Ultimately these safeguards provide a solid foundation on which Blockbid and other companies can grow, profitably."

Blockbid vows to provide the most complete offering of cryptocurrency on a single exchange platform, whilst charging an ultra-low, fixed transaction fee of 0.1 per cent, and providing insurance to protect users against any potential cyber-attacks or financial crimes. The ultra-secure cryptocurrency trading platform will facilitate the highest volume of trades from most cryptocurrencies on one platform.

"The alliance with LexisNexis Risk Solutions and ThreatMetrix accelerates the Blockbid strategy to offer its customers the world's most secure cryptocurrency exchange on which to transact," David Sapper, Chief Operating Officer, Blockbid said upon the news. "The technology, KYC processing, and fraud prevention that they provide will enhance the user experience, empowering our customers to trade with confidence and not worry about fraudulent behaviour. We look forward to opening our doors worldwide to all traders and investors who want to use a platform that is legitimate and provides asset insurance, as well. This step signals the intention of our company to set the pace and raise the bar for what it means to be a secure cryptocurrency exchange."

Scott Winton Insurance Brokers (www.scottwinton.com.au), one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in Australia, is placing together a tailor-made, multi-faceted, multi-layered insurance program for Blockbid. "Account Manager, Eli Tatarka together with his associate Kazmina Francke of their Financial Lines Division have been working tirelessly to deliver an insurance program that will be the first of its kind on Australia, which addresses the specific needs of our proprietary storage solution," Sapper noted.

Blockbid is one of the first companies using the joint LexisNexis Risk Solutions and ThreatMetrix offering, following a much-talked-about 2018 acquisition by information and analytics stalwart, RELX Group.

Alisdair Faulkner, Chief Product Officer, ThreatMetrix, a LexisNexis Risk Solutions Company, said: "Cryptocurrency exchanges, like Blockbid, that are prioritising security on their marketplace, face a complex set of challenges and cyberthreats. The best way to tackle global cybercrime is using the power of a global shared network. The ThreatMetrix® Digital Identity Network® collects and processes global shared intelligence from millions of daily consumer interactions including logins, payments, and new account applications. Suspicious behavior can be detected and flagged for review, step-up authentication or rejection before a transaction is processed, creating a low-friction experience for trusted users."

About LexisNexis® Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX Group (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. RELX is a FTSE 100 company and is based in London. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com, and www.relx.com.

For complete information, please visit www.blockbid.io

Join the discussion: Telegram Channel www.t.me/Blockbid

Media Contacts:



Jean Creech Avent

Director, Public Relations

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Jean.creech@lexisnexisrisk.com

+1 770-862-7978



Lizzie Clitheroe

Senior Director, Marketing

ThreatMetrix

+1 408 200 5755

lclitheroe@threatmetrix.com



Emma Hoffman

Chief Marketing Officer

Blockbid

+61 422 158 638

emma@blockbid.io

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cryptocurrency-trading-platform-blockbid-separates-from-the-pack-to-stop-fraudsters-and-money-launderers-300660532.html

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Related Links

http://www.risk.lexisnexis.com

