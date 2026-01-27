LexisNexis Risk Solutions Achieves FedRAMP "In Process" Status, Advancing Secure Cloud Capabilities for U.S. Government Agencies

FedRAMP milestone underscores long-standing trust, leadership, and commitment to rigorous federal security standards

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading provider in data, analytics, and mission-critical government technology solutions, today announced that the company has achieved FedRAMP® "In Process" status, with sponsorship from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). This milestone marks significant progress toward full FedRAMP Authorization and reinforces the company's commitment to delivering secure, compliant, and resilient cloud solutions that support federal missions nationwide.

The FedRAMP "In Process" designation confirms that LexisNexis Risk Solutions is actively undergoing the rigorous security assessment required for cloud service providers handling federal data, including comprehensive third-party assessment, system security documentation review, and sustained engagement with the FedRAMP Program Management Office.

Progress through the FedRAMP process builds on an established foundation of state and local security authorizations, including the company's achieved TxRAMP certification and its ongoing alignment with GovRAMP requirements. Together, these frameworks reflect a cohesive, government-wide security posture designed to support agencies at the federal, state, and local levels.

A Foundation of Trust Built Over Decades of Federal Partnership

LexisNexis Risk Solutions has long supported state, local, and federal agencies with trusted solutions that underpin identity assurance, fraud prevention, risk management, and public safety programs. Achieving FedRAMP "In Process" status reflects the maturity of the company's security architecture and its ability to meet the operational and governance expectations required to support sensitive government data.

"Trust is the cornerstone of every government mission, and earning that trust requires discipline, accountability, and consistency over time," said Haywood Talcove, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions Government. "Our FedRAMP 'In Process' status, supported by GSA sponsorship, reflects the confidence federal partners place in our ability to meet the government's highest security standards. We are advancing through this process with the same rigor and integrity that have defined our work with public sector agencies for decades."

Advancing Secure, Mission-Aligned Government Solutions

LexisNexis Risk Solutions' advancement through the FedRAMP process reflects a long-standing commitment to building and operating secure, resilient technology environments in direct support of government missions. Through established secure cloud infrastructure, identity assurance, fraud mitigation, and risk intelligence capabilities, LexisNexis Risk Solutions supports agencies' evolving needs while maintaining alignment with federal cybersecurity mandates and compliance expectations. This milestone strengthens the company's ability to support mission-critical programs across public safety, benefits integrity, and national security while reinforcing a reputation for trust, reliability, and operational excellence that government partners have relied on for decades.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare, and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com .

