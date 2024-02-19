Cryptsoft licenses KMIP (Key Management Interoperability Protocol) to xFusion Digital Technologies for use in Baseboard Management Controllers

BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptsoft has reinforced and extended their position as the preferred supplier of KMIP (Key Management Interoperability Protocol) technologies into major storage vendors, by licensing their KMIP C Client technology to xFusion Digital Technologies for use in their BMC (baseboard management controller).

By offering the KMIP enabled BMC within the popular 'Fusion Server 2288H v6' range, xFusion have met their customer's demand for globally proven encryption key management in their core products. The KMIP enabled BMC combined with xFusion's extensive product range of solutions for High Performance Computing (HCI), Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI), GPU Servers for AI, High-Density; Rack-Scale and traditional servers, will provide innovative, integrated solutions with market leading technology for the global market.

"xFusion licensed the Cryptsoft KMIP Client for use in the xFusion BMC (Baseboard Management Controller) because of their global position as the leading supplier of trusted KMIP technology," said Liang Duolun, Director of Production Procurement Qualification Department. "Having any xFusion product that uses the BMC be able to seamlessly drop into any KMIP ecosystem worldwide is invaluable, especially in markets where KMIP enhanced security is a critical requirement."

"Embedding KMIP into xFusion's BMC is a smart move because it places encryption key management technology exactly where it needs to be, right in front of the encrypted data," said Justin Corlett, Business Development Manager at Cryptsoft. "The KMIP-enabled xFusion BMC, combined with their infrastructure and server management software, will allow xFusion to provide market recognised encryption capability throughout their product range, giving them access to higher-value global deals where encryption security is a non-negotiable product requirement."

About xFusion
xFusion Digital Technologies Co., Ltd. is dedicated to providing global leading digital infrastructure and services. xFusion continuously creates value for customers and partners and accelerates the digital transformation of the industry. xFusion has 11 research institutes, 7 regional offices, and 5 major supply centres totally around the world (some still under preparation). Currently, xFusion is serving customers in 130 countries and regions, including 211 Fortune Global 500 companies and covering telecoms, finance, Internet, governments, and other industries. www.xfusion.com

About Cryptsoft
Cryptsoft is a privately held Australian company that operates worldwide in the enterprise key management security market. Cryptsoft's Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) software development kits (SDKs) are the market's preferred OEM solutions. Cryptsoft's solutions have been selected by prominent global companies for interoperable enterprise key management and encryption technology in their storage, security and cloud products. Cryptsoft is an OASIS Sponsor and actively participates on the KMIP, PKCS#11 and SAM Technical Committees. www.cryptsoft.com

