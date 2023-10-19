Cryptsoft working with Eviden to Elevate Their Leadership in Digital Transformation and Data Security

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviden, the Atos business leading in digital, cloud, big data and security, partners with Cryptsoft, the renowned supplier in the Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) market.

Cryptsoft, a distinguished supplier in the KMIP market, is set to play a crucial role in augmenting Eviden's existing encryption services, provided by the Trustway business unit. Cryptsoft's expertise in the key management field will be instrumental in assisting Eviden to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape with increased confidence and security.

As Eviden continues to leverage technology to create opportunities and provide secure solutions, the integration of Cryptsoft's products marks a significant step in enhancing their service offerings. This collaboration signifies a concerted effort to elevate the standards of data security in the digital era, fostering innovation and safeguarding critical information.

Philippe Duluc, Chief Technology Officer for Big Data and Security activities at Eviden, Atos Group, highlighted, "In our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation, we recognize the value of integrating Cryptsoft's superior KMIP technologies into our solutions. Their products are pivotal in enhancing our capabilities, allowing us to further secure and protect valuable data assets. This collaboration with Cryptsoft is a clear indication of our dedication to offering secure and forward-thinking solutions to our clients."

Marc Briceno, VP Sales at Cryptsoft, expressed Cryptsoft's pride in this collaboration, noting, "We are delighted to be chosen by Eviden to support their mission of revolutionizing data security. Our KMIP technologies, aligned with Eviden's expertise and Trustway's cryptography capabilities, promise to foster a new era of digital security. We are committed to aiding Eviden in achieving their strategic objectives, contributing to a safer and more secure digital environment."

About Cryptsoft

Cryptsoft is a privately held Australian company that operates globally in the enterprise key management security market. Cryptsoft's Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) software development kits (SDKs) are the market's preferred OEM solutions. Cryptsoft's solutions have been selected by prominent global companies for interoperable enterprise key management and encryption technology. For more information, visit cryptsoft.com

About Eviden

Eviden is a next-gen technology leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation with a strong portfolio of patented technologies. With worldwide leading positions in advanced computing, security, AI, cloud and digital platforms, it provides deep expertise for all industries in more than 47 countries. Bringing together 55,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of data and technology across the digital continuum, now and for generations to come. Eviden is an Atos Group company with an annual revenue of c. €5 billion.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 107,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

