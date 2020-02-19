Crystal Capital Partners Experiences 93% Growth in New Advisory Relationships

MIAMI, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Capital Partners has experienced 93% growth in new advisory relationships since January 2019. Crystal's growing community of advisors consists of independent firms across the United States and Europe, who advise over $100 billion in assets collectively.

Crystal Capital operates one of the nation's leading alternative investments platforms for financial advisors and their qualified purchaser (QP) investors. The independent financial advisory channel is one of the fastest-growing and competitive areas in the financial services industry. Crystal has been able to uniquely support and nurture the growth of this channel, as the sector's need for a turn-key institutional private equity and hedge fund solution becomes increasingly vital.

Commenting on Crystal's growth, Steven Brod, CEO said, "With 25 years of alternative investment experience, it is our ongoing commitment to remove the complexities and barriers to entry associated with institutional alternative investments. Our expertise, technology and infrastructure can help our advisory network service their clients with an institutional approach. We are forever grateful to all of our partners, and fully intend to evolve and flourish with them every step of the way."

The number of breakaway RIAs soared by 59% from 2012-2017, according to Financial Planning's Wealth Management Trends to Watch in 2019. The study reveals that nearly 27,000 advisors - 9% of the industry's more than 310,000 advisors - made the transition to independent firms in 2018, approximately two-thirds of which went fully independent. There is no doubt that the independent movement is only gaining momentum — with no sign of waning.

Crystal's team of 20+ industry professionals — with diverse backgrounds in finance, technology, sales and marketing — takes a personal and hands-on approach to supporting financial advisors through every step of their alternative investment journey. The platform arms advisors with an experienced team, exposure to 40 institutional private equity and hedge funds, qualitative and quantitative tools, intelligent portfolio optimization and rebalancing software, a simple electronic subscription process, consolidated reporting (statements, audits, K-1s), and private label client-facing deliverables.

The institutional PE and hedge fund firms available on Crystal's platform collectively manage over $1 trillion in AuM. Many of the new funds onboarded in 2019 rank among Pitchbook's 2019 Private Equity Awards. Crystal isn't compensated by any of the managers on the platform, as fund selection is based on manager merit. The roster of managers invest in a wide spectrum of hedge fund strategies, private equity, venture capital, real estate, and private credit and lending; to name a few of the opportunities available.

About Crystal Capital Partners

Crystal Capital Partners is a leading turn-key alternative investment platform, empowering financial advisors with exposure to third-party institutional private equity and hedge funds for their clients' portfolios. Crystal's clients include independent advisors, regional banks, IBDs and multi-family offices. Crystal is a Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Disclosures

This is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any interest in any entity or investment vehicle. Any offer to sell or solicitation to invest will only be made through the Offering Documents of one or more investments managed by Crystal and will be qualified in its entirety in accordance with all applicable laws. These investments carry certain risks, see Offering Documents for more information.

