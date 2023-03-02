Crystal Capital Partners' Idea Lab at Pepperdine University Invites Students to Real-World Investing

Ongoing Educational Initiative from Leading Alternative Investments Solutions Provider Draws Accolades for Advancing Financial Literacy

MIAMI, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Capital Partners, LLC (Crystal) a turnkey alternative investment platform for financial advisors, hosted students at Pepperdine's Graziadio Business School to engage in timely conversations around private equity and other alternative investment classes, during the second annual session of Crystal's Idea Lab.

The Idea Lab is the brainchild of Crystal's Alan Strauss, Senior Partner and Director of Investor Relations, and Davide Accomazzo, Chief Investment Officer of Thalassa Capital, LLC. Students in Professor Accomazzo's graduate-level business class are afforded the opportunity to learn about the private markets and deepen their knowledge of the world of global finance through the exchange of ideas with Crystal's investment experts.

In addition to opportunities to discuss topics around private equity and financial markets, students at Idea Lab can compete in a writing challenge to author an article, covering topics such as real estate, tech and investments. Winners are awarded Apple AirPods and a chance to have their writing published as an 'Insight,' a special section on Crystal's website showcasing the firm's efforts to establish thought leadership in the world of private equity, private credit, venture capital, and hedge funds. The articles also are made available across Crystal's financial advisory network.

"The Idea Lab program offers an unparalleled learning experience for our graduate students," said Mr. Accomazzo. "The Graziadio Business School is renowned for its approach to business education. Through discussions, students come away with a practitioner's perspective on alternative investments, as they prepare for leadership roles in the world of financial services. Professor Clemens Kownatzki and I look forward to continued collaboration in experiential opportunities with Crystal."

This year, Alan Strauss will lead discussions at the graduate-level business class. Last year, Mr. Strauss' talk covered alternative investment fundamentals, current and future opportunities, and challenges ahead for investors in a rapidly changing economy.

Steven Brod, CEO of Crystal, concluded, "Education around alternative investments ideally should begin in the classroom, where students not only learn of the opportunities in private markets and financial theory, but also gain knowledge of issues related to ethics and corporate compliance – essential for future leaders of our industry. Crystal's education and philanthropic initiatives are another platform to invest in the communities where our partners live and serve. It is our honor to support the Idea Lab again this year."

