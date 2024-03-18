Crystal Capital Partners Unveils Cutting-Edge Portfolio-Centric Alternative Investment Website

MIAMI, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty years ago, Crystal Capital Partners (Crystal) began investing in what are some of today's largest and most established alternative investment managers. In the years since Crystal has evolved into a fintech company offering a comprehensive suite of tools that simplify alternative investments for advisors and their QP clients. Today, it continues its development with the launch of a new website and improved user experience.

Key Innovations:

Strategic and/or Thematic Portfolio Construction: Advisors now begin their due diligence process by filtering the platform's third-party funds with various inputs, ranging from risk tolerance and strategies to specific sectors and industries. For example, advisors can filter private market funds investing in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and healthcare (to name a few sectors) across different company stages and geographic focuses. For hedge funds, advisors can filter by strategy, correlation, risk profile, and size. The result is a customized and diversified, institutional-quality portfolio.

New Portfolio Builder: Crystal's updated, more intuitive portfolio builder allows advisors to instantly visualize the potential risk/return of adding/subtracting a fund to their portfolio. Additionally, through new digitized portfolio fact sheets, advisors can better understand performance details at both the portfolio and underlying investment levels. Finally, through the creation of "advanced analytics," advisors can compare the impact an alts portfolio can have on clients' traditional holdings, as well as benchmark multiple portfolios comprised of different underlying investments against each other.

Accounts Dashboard: The new dashboard simplifies alternative investment management, providing advisors with a consolidated bird's eye view of their clients' exposure to private funds across multiple portfolios. Advisors can also review individual client's performance, as well as consolidated portfolio performance over time. Additionally, the dashboard's updated UI allows advisors to subscribe, redeem, and rebalance portfolios easily.

Steven Brod, Crystal's CEO, said: "Our goal is to standardize and streamline alternative investments. Our technology empowers advisors by providing the tools and information they need to elevate their businesses and offer differentiated investment opportunities. By leveraging our integrated solutions, advisors can enhance their decision-making processes and build diversified portfolios that are customized, smart, and complement their clients' traditional investments. Equally important is the seamless design and user experience, which guide the path towards building and managing successful portfolios for clients."

About Crystal Capital Partners

Crystal Capital Partners, a turn-key alternative investment platform, provides financial advisors exposure to third-party institutional private markets and hedge funds for their clients' portfolios. Crystal's clients include independent advisors, regional banks, IBDs, and multi-family offices. Crystal is a Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Miami, Florida.

