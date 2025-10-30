Crystal Clinic Recognized for Excellence in Joint Replacement and Spine Surgery by Healthgrades, Including America's 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, a physician-owned hospital system, announced today that it has achieved numerous distinctions for exceptional clinical performance from Healthgrades. For the fifth year in a row, Crystal Clinic was named one of America's 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement. Additionally, Crystal Clinic was the recipient of Healthgrades' Joint Replacement Excellence Award™ for six years in a row, placing the hospital system in the top 5% in the nation for joint replacement.

For 2026, Crystal Clinic was also recognized by Healthgrades as a Five-Star Recipient for Total Knee Replacement (16 years in a row), a Five-Star Recipient for Spinal Fusion Surgery (14 years in a row), and a Five-Star Recipient for Outpatient Back and Neck Surgery (two years in a row).

"As a national destination center-of-excellence for orthopaedic and reconstructive care, Crystal Clinic is dedicated to providing the highest level of care to our patients," said Daniel Ferry, M.B.A., CHFP, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center. "Healthgrades' objective assessment of our clinical performance data demonstrates our commitment – and our success – in providing exceptional patient outcomes."

Each year, Healthgrades assesses the performance of approximately 4,500 hospitals in clinical outcomes across more than 30 common procedures and conditions to identify the top hospitals in key specialty areas. Through easy-to-understand, objective measures of hospital performance, Healthgrades empowers patients with the information they need to find a hospital that excels in their procedure or condition.

About Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

Nationally renowned for orthopaedic care, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is a physician-owned, orthopaedic specialty hospital system with board-certified/board-eligible surgeons, most with advanced fellowship credentials in their orthopaedic specialty, who collectively perform thousands of surgeries annually. As a national destination center of excellence, Crystal Clinic is a top 100 hospital in America, and is one of just three out of the 6,120 hospitals in the nation to receive The Joint Commission certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder, and spinal fusion procedures. Crystal Clinic hospital system is ranked #1 in Ohio and in the top 100 of U.S. hospitals by CareChex/Quantros Analytics' objective review of all U.S. hospitals and health systems. Crystal Clinic has also earned the nation's highest five-star rating in patient experience and overall hospital quality from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and America's 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement by Healthgrades. Crystal Clinic is based in Northeast Ohio with 16 clinic, hospital and surgery locations, including several Crystal Clinic QuickCare™ locations that provide immediate, walk-in care for sports and orthopaedic injuries. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons, a division of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, are experts in treating soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries and provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery – from reconstruction to cosmetic procedures. Crystal Clinic's highly advanced, state-of-the-art surgical hospital is the only hospital devoted exclusively to orthopaedics and plastic/reconstructive care.

