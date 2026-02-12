Crystal Cove Welcomes a New Era of Indie-Spirited Island Escapes as the First Tribute Portfolio All‑Inclusive Resort

A newly reimagined resort brings color, creativity, and community to the West Coast of Barbados, blending laid-back Caribbean spirit with the distinctive character Tribute Portfolio is known for.

ST. JAMES, Barbados, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Cove, Barbados, A Tribute Portfolio All-Inclusive Resort has officially opened on Barbados' celebrated West Coast, introducing an energizing new take on beachfront leisure. The first all-inclusive resort within the Tribute Portfolio, the 88-room resort offers a fresh take on island living, where spontaneous moments, meaningful connections and effortless relaxation define the experience.

Located just 15.9 miles from Grantley Adams International Airport, Crystal Cove sits along one of the island's most celebrated stretches of coastline, known for its calm turquoise waters and powder-soft sand. Designed for curious, social travelers who value individuality and atmosphere as much as comfort, the resort blends vivid design, open-air gathering spaces, and easy access to the rhythms of Barbados' West Coast.

"Bringing Tribute Portfolio into an all-inclusive setting is an exciting moment for the brand as well as the entire Caribbean region," said Brian King, President, Caribbean and Latin America, Marriott International. "Crystal Cove naturally captures what makes the brand so compelling – personality, creativity, and a true sense of community – while delivering the ease and inclusivity that we know travelers crave. Crystal Cove brings the Tribute Portfolio lens to island living in a way that feels fresh, connected and distinctly Barbadian."

A Resort with Heart, Soul and a Strong Sense of Place.

Crystal Cove embodies Tribute Portfolio's "Community of Character" ethos with spaces that feel warm, textured, and distinctly Barbadian. Three lagoon‑style pools, leafy terraces, and vibrant corners encourage exploration, while guestrooms and suites – each offering ocean or garden views – blend modern comfort with the island's inviting, timeless charm.

Colorful, Honest, and Deliciously Local Dining

The resort's culinary experiences are designed to feel open, social, and distinctly local. Across two restaurants and a coffee shop, guests can explore both familiar favorites and international flavors. High Tie Bar specializes in classic Bajan and Caribbean cuisine overlooking the incredible turquoise waters. Artisan Restaurant offers a chef-curated dining experience with both market-style offerings and à la carte dishes, while Vista Terrace Coffee & Wine Bar invites guests to linger over expertly crafted coffee and tea against sweeping ocean views. The resort's beloved Cave Bar remains a destination-favorite, offering a swim-up retreat or a relaxing terrace behind a cascading waterfall, where creative cocktails complement a refreshing atmosphere. As part of its all-inclusive offering, guests also have access to the resort's exclusive Dine Around Program, providing the opportunity to savor diverse culinary creations at participating sister properties within the Barbados Collection.

A Resort Designed for Connection and Play

Rooted in Tribute Portfolio's Community of Character philosophy, Crystal Cove encourages connection through energizing shared moments and thoughtful programming. Motorized and non-motorized water sports, like boating, kayaking, sailing, snorkeling, and water skiing, create endless opportunities to engage with the island's stunning natural surroundings. The resort's kids club brings an innovative approach to family fun by partnering with CAMP, a company known for imaginative, hands-on experiences that spark creativity and discovery. The redesigned fitness center features modern Life Fitness equipment to help maintain guests' routines. Crystal Cove also offers a meeting space for up to 70 people for events that feel more personalized and intimate for both social and corporate.

"Our team is elated to reintroduce Crystal Cove as an all-inclusive resort, creating a place that truly reflects the spirit of Barbados and the character-driven essence of Tribute Portfolio," said Alex Fiz, Area General Manager, Barbados Collection. "We wanted to create a resort that feels easy and welcoming from the moment guests arrive; somewhere you can settle in, slow down, and genuinely enjoy the rhythm of island life."

Reservations are now open for stays beginning February 12, 2026. Crystal Cove, as well as the other properties that are part of the Barbados Collection, participate in Marriott Bonvoy — the travel program that allows its members to earn and redeem points for stays and unique experiences across its more than 30 brands of hotels around the world. For more information, visit Marriott.com.

