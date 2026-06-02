The market-leading cheese company has innovated the industry over the past 100 years, but commitment to quality has never wavered

MINNEAPOLIS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This June, Crystal Farms has a lot to celebrate: 100 years of providing quality dairy products and National Dairy Month.

Midwest Legacy

The prominent Midwest dairy brand started in 1926 as a local egg business and has since expanded to provide cheese and butter that thousands have come to know and love today.

Crystal Farms Celebrates 100 Years of Commitment to the Midwest

"Our Midwest roots don't just run deep, they define who we are and the legacy we have built for Crystal Farms over the past 100 years. By sourcing our ingredients from local farms whenever we can, creating delicious cheese and maintaining our quality promise, we've remained a staple on grocery lists and in refrigerators," said President Tim Bratland.

Industry-Leading Cheese Assortment

With a large assortment of cheese products on the market, Crystal Farms has revolutionized the cheese market to meet consumer and customer needs and has remained a trusted household brand for tasty snacks and quality ingredients.

"We are honored to see our butter and cheese show up at dinner tables, potlucks and holidays of families and friends for generations. We will continue to innovate, listen to our customers and provide them with quality food to bring to the table," shared Bratland.

Commemorative Sweepstakes

To commemorate 100 years, the company launched a sweepstakes where participants will have the chance to win:

Flat-top grill

$5,000 Visa gift card

Grilling utensils

One year of free cheese

Additional details and sweepstakes rules can be found at crystalfarms100.com.

Committed to the Midwest, Crystal Farms supports programs like FFA national and state programs, donates its time and products to The Ronald McDonald House and provides cheese and butter to All Square, a Minneapolis-based restaurant empowering people impacted by the criminal legal system to move forward with healing, community and hope.

About Crystal Farms:

Founded in 1926, Crystal Farms is a longstanding supplier of dairy from the heart of dairy country: the Midwest. Their dairy is sourced from farmers and co-ops within the region, ensuring premium quality products and supporting farms and families. Crystal Farms is a subsidiary of Lipari Foods. For more information, visit https://crystalfarmscheese.com.

Media Contact: Holly Steffl

Phone Number: 612-351-8312

Email: [email protected]

Website: crystalfarms100.com

SOURCE Crystal Farms Dairy Company