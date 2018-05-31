Crystal Group Demonstrates Proven Autonomous Driving System in Michigan and Germany June 5 - 7

Many of the world's leading automotive manufacturers and top technology firms have already partnered with Crystal Group to tap the company's thirty- year expertise in developing rugged and reliable systems deployed in over 500 U.S.A. and Allied defense programs and hundreds of industrial and commercial applications worldwide. For the past two years Intel® and global OEM's have chosen Crystal Group solutions for their autonomous vehicles (AV) and automated driving systems (ADS). To date, Crystal Group has successfully passed numerous in-vehicle crash safety tests.

"Self-driving vehicles require rugged computer platforms that can fuse tremendous amounts of sensor data and proper driving response, all while operating in extreme environments of vibration, temperature, humidity, and shock," said Jim Shaw Crystal Group's executive vice president of engineering. "Our new RACE0161 Autonomous Driving Computer, specifically designed for challenging autonomous automotive requirements, allows developers to reduce time to market and more importantly, improve vehicle and passenger safety."

Simultaneously at Autonomous Vehicle Technology World and TU-Automotive Detroit, Crystal Group experts will be exhibiting its latest servers, embedded computers, and network switches technology for autonomous system applications including:

The new Crystal Group RACE™ line is engineered to accelerate time to deployment of autonomous vehicle (AV), automated driving system (ADS) projects. Crystal Group's turnkey RACE0161 solution provides the horsepower autonomous systems need, combining robust I/O, multiple GPU capacity, dual Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors, sophisticated thermal management, and other high-quality components stabilized in a rugged, aluminum enclosure measuring 6.5 x 14.1 x 15.6 inches and weighing 30-40 lb.

Crystal Group Inc., a technology leader in rugged computer hardware, specializes in the design and manufacture of custom and commercial rugged servers, embedded computing, networking devices, displays, power supplies, and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments. An employee-owned small business founded in 1987, Crystal Group provides the defense, government and industrial markets with in-house customization, engineering, integration, configuration management, product lifecycle planning, warranty, and support services.

Crystal Group products meet or exceed IEEE, IEC, and military standards (MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461, MIL-S-901); are backed by warranty (5+ year) with in-house support; and are manufactured in the company's Hiawatha, Iowa, USA, facility certified to AS9100C:2009 and ISO 9001:2008 quality management standards. crystalrugged.com

