Crystal Head Vodka Launches Specialty "Paint Your Pride" Bottle

News provided by

Crystal Head Vodka

01 Jun, 2023, 06:30 ET

Ultra-Premium Vodka Brand Debuts Limited-Edition Pride Bottle to Celebrate Diversity and Equality

TORONTO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Head Vodka, an ultra-premium vodka brand known for its signature skull bottle, announced today the launch of its limited-edition "Paint Your Pride" bottle following the success of the rainbow bottle launched in 2020, in honor of Pride month in June. Crystal Head uses only the highest-quality ingredients to create unique expressions of ultra-premium vodka that are completely additive-free. The specialty Pride bottle displays a colorful, paint-splattered design against a white bottle to artistically house Crystal Head's original Canadian corn-based vodka. 

With this latest limited-edition Pride bottle, made with a one-of-a-kind decoration process, Crystal Head Vodka continues to bring the creative spirit to life. Crystal Head Vodka is known for its iconic skull shape bottle symbolizing life, reflecting power and enlightenment. The Pride bottle's artistic charm shines brightly with the integration of additional colors to celebrate the diversity and inclusivity of the LGBTQ+ community.

The 2023 Pride bottle contains the original, ultra-premium Crystal Head Vodka crafted from Canadian corn, offering neutral grain aromas with a delicate touch of citrus. Silky smooth with a hint of sweetness and vanilla, ending with a sweet, creamy finish. The award-winning spirit is sugar-free, gluten-free and seven times filtered to ensure a premium drinking experience.

"We're ecstatic about the launch of the "Paint Your Pride" bottle, utilizing art as a form of empowerment while inspiring social change and fostering community," said Dan Aykroyd, Crystal Head Vodka founder, actor and musician. "Art is an essential tool of empowerment LGBTQ+ creators embrace as a means of positive visibility and proud, authentic self-representation. We're thrilled that this bottle embodies these values quintessential to the Crystal Head brand and LGBTQ+ community." 

Crystal Head Vodka is committed to supporting LGBTQ+ communities with continuous global efforts throughout the year. The brand is dedicated to using its platform as a tool to educate, support, and value its partnerships with LGBTQ+ communities around the world, such as Boston Globe Sip The Rainbow, Human Rights Campaign, Kaleidoscope Trust, Mid-South Pride and Test Positive Awareness Network (TPAN), among others. 

Launched in limited quantity, Crystal Head Vodka's "Paint Your Pride" bottle is 750 ml and available in select markets for a limited time. Must be 21 or older to purchase. For more information about Crystal Head Vodka, visit crystalheadvodka.com or on social media @crystalheadvodka.

About Crystal Head Vodka
Multi-award-winning, ultra-premium Crystal Head Vodka was created by actor Dan Aykroyd and renowned artist John Alexander, who designed the iconic skull bottle to symbolize life, reflecting power and enlightenment. Creativity is at the heart of Crystal Head Vodka, with the desire to inspire those who think differently and encourage their creative pursuits. Crystal Head Vodka uses only the highest-quality ingredients and pristine water from Newfoundland, Canada, to create unique, additive-free, ultra-premium vodka expressions. As a distinctive finishing touch, Crystal Head Vodka is filtered through layers of Herkimer Diamonds. Crystal Head Vodka produces three expressions of vodka: original, made from locally sourced Canadian corn, Aurora, crafted from English wheat, and Onyx, crafted with Blue Weber Agave sourced from a single farm in Mexico. Crystal Head Vodka is now sold in over 75 countries around the world. For more information, visit crystalheadvodka.com.

SOURCE Crystal Head Vodka

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.