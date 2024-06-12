Crystal Lagoons Expands in Texas with a New Public Access Lagoons® Project in Austin

MIAMI, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensions on Lake Travis marks the latest Public Access Lagoons® venture signed by Crystal Lagoons in Texas, adding to the multinational innovation company's array of complexes across the state.

The project's standout feature is a sprawling 3-acre crystalline lagoon suitable for swimming and water sports, bringing idyllic beach life to a Mediterranean area of the Lone Star State. The lagoon will be the centerpiece of a high-end hotel development, solidifying the foothold of Crystal Lagoons in the hospitality industry.

Notably, it will be the first Public Access Lagoons® project—also known as PAL® developments —in the Austin Metro Area, promising a completely new and unique entertainment offering that drastically changes people's lifestyles, and it will be accessible to all through ticketed entry.

Located in Spicewood, a mere 45 minutes northwest of Austin, this development, in partnership with Austin Real Estate Ventures, promises more than just pristine beaches. Luxury residential units, retail boutiques, restaurants, areas for events, concert venues, terraces, amphitheaters, etc., and bespoke services will complement the lagoon, epitomizing the quintessential PAL® experience.

Crystal Lagoons® technology will not only bring beach life to this area of the Texas State but do so sustainably, alleviating the need for Spicewood residents to travel far for coastal recreation and thereby reducing the carbon footprint.

Derek Diaz, CEO of Austin Real Estate Ventures, affirms, "We're thrilled to partner with Crystal Lagoons to curate the ultimate resort destination, bringing white sand beaches, vibrant blue water, and luscious palm trees to the most desirable location in the state, Lake Travis, in the heart of Texas Hill Country."

"Every hotel project incorporating a Crystal Lagoons® amenity becomes the most attractive destination in the area. These bodies of water change the paradigm of vacation developments with world-class hotel and resort standards", explains Iván Manzur, Senior Vice President of Sales at Crystal Lagoons US Corp.

The United States stands as the primary global market for Crystal Lagoons, with over 275 projects in various stages of development and negotiation. Texas, in particular, boasts over 70 complexes, including notable successes like Lago Mar, Balmoral, Windsong Ranch, Sunterra, and Sierra Vista, among others.

