CS Analytical & Gas Testing Analytical Hosting Educational Webinar on USP/EP Gas Qualification Testing

CLIFTON, N.J., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CS Analytical Laboratory, the world's leading FDA registered contract laboratory exclusively dedicated to providing qualification testing services for regulated industries is pleased to sponsor, in partnership with its joint venture company Gas Testing Analytical, an educational webinar: Audit Ready Gas Testing – Navigating USP, EP and FDA requirements specific to the use of medical grade gases in the pharmaceutical development process. This educational and informative webinar will be hosted by GT Analytical General Manager Chad Felter, a 15-year veteran in gas sampling, utility validation, and regulated lab operations. The webinar will take place on Wednesday September 24, 2025 at 11:00am EST and will run one hour in duration with a Q&A session dedicated to the last 10 minute segment. The webinar is free of charge and attendees may register here: https://engage.csanalytical.com/gas-testing-webinar

"Qualification of gases used in the development and manufacturing process is an area that is often overlooked or misunderstood," noted webinar host Chad Felter. "I have thus designed this webinar to provide a comprehensive overview of all USP and EP gas testing requirements in an easily digestible manner so that attendees can feel confident about meeting their gas testing needs."

In pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device manufacturing, the quality and purity of process utilities are critical to ensuring product safety, efficacy, and regulatory compliance. Gas testing and monitoring are essential for maintaining manufacturing integrity, safeguarding personnel, and meeting global regulatory standards. Process gases are used throughout production, from synthesis to packaging and storage. A comprehensive validation and monitoring program encompassing process gases, water systems, compressed air, room air, and other utilities is vital for cGMP-compliant operations.

Webinar attendees will gain valuable insight into how best to plan for and implement testing specific to the use of USP and EP monographed gases in their internal operations.

