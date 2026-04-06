CS Analytical to Exhibit at Interphex 2026 - Highlighting Expanded Service Offering

CS Analytical will be presenting a much-expanded service offering to include the introduction of Raw Material and Excipient testing, USP and EP Gas Testing and Micro Testing services to include USP 87 biological reactivity and USP 788 particle size testing

CLIFTON, N.J., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CS Analytical Laboratory, the world's only cGMP, FDA-registered and inspected contract laboratory exclusively designed and dedicated to package and container testing for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The company is excited to announce that it will be attending and displaying at the 2026 Interphex show taking place at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City on April 21st through April 23rd. The exhibit hall will be open each day from 10:00am through 5:00pm and the CS Analytical Team will be located in Booth 1861. To register for a free exhibit hall pass as a guest of CS Analytical, please visit: https://interphex26.nvytes.co/interphexinvite2026/INT26CIP106.html

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"The entire CS Analytical Team is excited to be participating in Interphex 2026 as we will be presenting a much-expanded service offering to include the introduction of Raw Material and Excipient testing, USP and EP Gas Testing and Micro Testing services to include USP 87 biological reactivity and USP 788 particle size testing," commented CS Analytical Chief Executive Officer Brian Mulhall. "This conference will provide the CS Analytical Team the opportunity to meet many current and potential clients and will provide the platform to review many of the unique services we are bringing to the marketplace when it comes to providing comprehensive regulatory qualification testing to our valued clients."

The CS Analytical Team will be highlighting key service areas to include USP 1207 Container Closure Integrity Testing for a wide variety of package systems inclusive of IV Bag Package Systems, ISTA / ASTM Distribution testing for unique live cell-based therapy package systems, and a wide array of functional and performance test programs to include USP 382. CS Analytical continues to expand in an effort to meet the demands of clients and a forum such as Interphex provides the ideal venue to interact with our client base that spans the globe. All key CS Analytical Team members will be in attendance and look forward to seeing many current and potential clients over the course of the event.

About CS Analytical Laboratory

The world's only cGMP, FDA-registered contract laboratory exclusively designed and dedicated to container testing for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, the CS Analytical Team includes world-leading experts and thought-leaders on FDA and EU regulatory expectations and USP and EP primary package testing requirements inclusive of container closure integrity (CCI) testing (CCIT). Test services include CCI method development, validation, and analysis, USP/EP/JP physical and physicochemical testing, and Comprehensive and Complementary services for all common or unique primary packaging components and systems inclusive of glass, plastic, elastomeric, and more. CS Analytical is the single source to ensure a regulated industry product-package system meets strict, complex, and ever-changing regulatory requirements. With recent growth and expansion programs, CS Analytical also offers FDA regulated test programs for all types of raw materials and excipients, USP and EP Gas Qualification testing and a variety of Microbiological testing services to include USP 87 and USP 788.

What INTERPHEX is All About

INTERPHEX, the leading global pharmaceutical and biotechnology event that fuses industry innovation with expert-led conference. Taking place at the Javits Center NYC on April 21-23, 2026, INTERPHEX offers an expansive exhibition floor showcasing cutting-edge products and services from industry leaders. Attendees and exhibitors engage in enlightening seminars led by experts, delve into technology showcases spotlighting the latest innovations, and benefit from unparalleled networking opportunities. This dynamic platform unites professionals, fostering collaborations and providing a comprehensive view of advancements in pharmaceutical manufacturing, process development, and regulatory compliance. Elevate your industry knowledge, connect with key stakeholders, and stay at the forefront of pharmaceutical innovation at INTERPHEX.

SOURCE CS Analytical