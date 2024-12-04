CS Analytical Continues Growth With USP 1207 CCIT Hires

CLIFTON, N.J., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CS Analytical Laboratory, the world's only FDA regulated contract laboratory exclusively dedicated to providing regulatory solutions and qualification testing services specifically for drug product and medical device container systems, continues to expand with the addition of two new dedicated USP 1207 Container Closure Integrity Testing Analysts joining the team. We are pleased to announce the appointment of Natalie Salloum and Rohan Kumar to the CS Analytical CCIT family of USP 1207 experts.

"As we continue to see growth in our USP 1207 container integrity testing service business it is important that we have a team that can meet the complex client demands that this type of testing requires." noted Brandon Zurawlow, Chief Scientific Officer. "Both Natlie and Rohan, with the unique experience they bring to our team, will play a key role in client testing projects from day one and we are excited to have them join us."

Natalie, a trained biologist with a degree from Stevens Institute of Technology, has previously worked as an Assay Scientist and a Research Associate with a concentration in cell engineering. Rohan holds both an ungraduated and master's degree in Bioengineering from Northeastern University and previously worked in the pharmaceutical industry in a quality testing position. As part of the CS Analytical CCIT team, both will work on client programs that must adhere to USP 1207 requirements to include Helium Leak Testing, Vacuum Decay, High Voltage and Laser-Based Headspace testing.

CS Analytical continues to see substantial growth in all aspects of its operations. Executive Management has continued to implement programs and processes that ensure the CS Analytical Team will always work to meet and exceed client expectations especially when it comes to critical test needs such as USP 1207. Bringing on new team members that have the experience in critical test and service areas and the diligence and focus on client service are critical components to successful growth. The team is committed to working with all clients to ensure that the regulatory requirements for their container and package systems continue to meet the strict requirements set forth and expected by the FDA.

The only FDA regulated, cGMP laboratory dedicated exclusively to the complex world of drug and medical device container and package qualification testing, the CS Analytical Team includes the world's leading experts on all relevant USP and EP requirements and the thought leaders and pioneers on CCI (container closure integrity – CCI) testing. Offering a full suite of laboratory services to include all USP, EP and JP procedures specific to glass, plastic and elastomers as well as complete USP 1207 services that span basic feasibility studies, component qualification programs and advanced method development and validation for helium leak testing, vacuum decay, high voltage and headspace analysis leak testing. CS Analytical is the one source that can ensure your medical product container and package system meets the strict and complex regulatory requirements.

