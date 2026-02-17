CS Analytical Expands Pharmaceutical Raw Material and Finished Product Testing with the Launch of RM Analytical

CS Analytical (CSA), doing business as Raw Material Analytical (RMA), is a cGMP laboratory established to advance product quality and patient safety by delivering scientifically rigorous, reliable, and compliant analytical testing solutions for raw materials including but not limited to API, Excipients, Processing Aids and finished products

CLIFTON, N.J., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CS Analytical, a trusted provider of high-quality analytical testing services, today announced a significant expansion with the addition of raw material and finished product testing capabilities for pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and related industries with the launch of Raw Material Analytical. This strategic service launch further positions CSA as a comprehensive, one-stop analytical partner for manufacturers operating under global regulatory requirements.

The expanded capabilities enhance CSA's ability to perform testing in compliance with major compendial standards, including but not limited to USP, EP, JP, BP, ChP, and ACS. With this growth, CSA is prepared to support increased testing volumes while maintaining the highest levels of scientific rigor, data integrity, and regulatory compliance.

CSA's team of experienced scientists, many holding advanced degrees in chemistry and bringing years of hands-on industry expertise, now operates with enhanced laboratory infrastructure and advanced instrumentation. These service enhancements are designed to deliver faster turnaround times without compromising accuracy or reliability.

"The expanded testing portfolio enables CSA to support both routine and specialized testing, including non-compendial and client-specific methods for raw materials and finished products," said Brandon Zurawlow, Chief Operating Officer at CSA. "These capabilities help our clients efficiently meet stringent quality and regulatory expectations throughout the product lifecycle."

Ronak Patel, Director, Analytical Services – Raw Materials and Finished Products, added, "Our clients rely on precise, timely analytical data to ensure product quality, safety, and regulatory compliance. This expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting our customers while continuing to raise the bar for analytical excellence."

About CS Analytical Laboratory

The only FDA regulated, cGMP laboratory dedicated exclusively to the complex world of drug and medical device container and package qualification testing, the CS Analytical Team includes the world's leading experts on all relevant USP and EP requirements and the thought leaders and pioneers on CCI (container closure integrity – CCI) testing. Offering a full suite of laboratory services to include all USP, EP and JP procedures specific to glass, plastic and elastomers as well as complete USP <1207> services that span basic feasibility studies, component qualification programs and advanced method development and validation for helium leak testing, vacuum decay, high voltage and headspace analysis leak testing. CS Analytical is the one source that can ensure your medical product container and package system meets the strict and complex regulatory requirements.

About RMA

