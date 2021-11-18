CS-Cart Payment Gateways for Online Smoke Shops Now Offered by Tasker Payment Gateways LLC

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tasker Payment Gateways LLC, a US-based e-commerce solutions provider, announces a new support program focusing on payment gateways for smoke shop website owners who use CS-Cart. According to Tasker Payment Gateways LLC, CS-Cart is an e-commerce platform that provides many merchants with the tools they need to manage their online business smoothly. CS-Cart is open-source, so it has a lot of flexibility, and it offers features like an automated tax calculator. It is compatible with online smoke shops that sell pipes, bongs, grinders, and other smoking accessories.

However, Tasker Payment Gateways has worked with many people who discovered that using payment gateways that come built into their shopping cart can cause problems when the products they sell are high-risk. Online businesses that sell smoke shop items are considered "high-risk" because those items are part of a regulated industry. PayPal, Stripe, Square, and other major payment processors do not generally allow high-risk items, and they often power the payment gateways that come with shopping carts, even if they have different names.

In business since 2002 and rated A+ by the BBB, Tasker Payment Gateways LLC is adding CS-Cart smoke shop support as one more way they can help online businesses accept credit card payments for products like pipes, bongs, and grinders.

Despite restrictions from most payment-processing providers, online merchants can still sell head shop items using CS-Cart. It just takes an integration with a high-risk-friendly payment gateway such as Authorize.Net – as long as that gateway is correctly connected on the back end to a pipe and glass merchant account.

Tasker Payment Gateways LLC's president Matt Tasker says it this way: "We've been working with high-risk e-commerce clients for a long time and are always happy to help get people set up with a payment gateway and merchant account that are right for them and for the specific high-risk products they sell. With the right payment processor, CS-Cart can be the perfect platform for your online smoke shop. You won't have to worry about getting shut down and losing your ability to accept payments just because of the types of products you sell. You also don't need to switch to a different e-commerce platform just because of restrictions on high-risk items."

Even for CS-Cart website owners who are new to selling pipes and glassware online and have never faced a shutdown, high-risk-friendly payment processing will start a smoke shop business out on the right foot.

Tasker Payment Gateways LLC advises that before launching an online smoke shop, it's important to seek legal advice from a qualified attorney. The rules for selling smoking items can be complex and vary by region, so new businesses will want to be very sure that their business is operating according to all applicable regulations before launching.

It's important for an online smoke shop to be set up with not only a high-risk-friendly payment gateway, but also a high-risk-friendly merchant account which actually deposits their funds. Tasker Payment Gateways LLC can advise website owners on both so that all pieces of the payment solution will be aligned with their specific product type. All of this comes at no direct cost to the business owner, as Tasker is paid by the providers, not the website owners.

Says Matt Tasker, "Selling smoke shop products online has its complexities, and like in all high-risk industries, there are many regulations to follow. For example, you must be careful with links and images on your site to make sure they're in compliance. The one thing you shouldn't have to worry about is the ability to accept payments for your products – this is too important to be left to chance. That's why Tasker Payment Gateways LLC takes pride in our area of expertise, which is finding high-risk-friendly payment solutions for you that work for your products and your e-commerce platform. Whether you sell pipes, glassware, bongs, premium cigars, or other smoking accessories, we want you to have the ability to sell those items on CS-Cart without payment-related hassles."

You can learn more about Tasker Payment Gateways LLC's online smoke shop solution on their website at https://taskerpaymentgateways.com/merchant-accounts-payment-gateways-for-cs-cart-glass-and-pipe-sites/

Media Contact

Matt Tasker

207-772-8737

[email protected]

SOURCE Tasker Payment Gateways LLC