CS Genetics Appoints Jeremy Preston, PhD, as Chief Commercial Officer

SAN DIEGO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, England, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CS Genetics, a privately held genomics-technology company, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Preston, PhD, as Chief Commercial Officer. Jeremy will lead global sales, marketing, and customer-support activities as the company launches its single cell genomics technology, which employs a simple, single-day cells-to-sequencer workflow and leverages instrument-free, solution-phase chemical biology that plugs directly into existing laboratory infrastructure.

Jeremy joins CS Genetics from Illumina where he held a variety of senior leadership roles across sales, marketing, and product management, most recently serving as Vice President of Regional and Segment Marketing where he led a global team of ~200 across the Americas, EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Japan, and Greater China. His earlier roles at Illumina include Vice President of Specialty Sales and Marketing, as well as Senior Director of Product Marketing, during which time Jeremy led product management for the complete series of HiSeq sequencers, NextSeq 500/550, MiSeq/MiSeqDx, foundational stages of the NovaSeq, MiniSeq, and iSeq programs, and other systems/consumables and library prep families, which collectively account for over $2B in annual sales. Prior to Illumina, Jeremy was Associate Director of Product Marketing at Affymetrix, where he managed the firm's gene expression portfolio. Jeremy completed his postdoctoral research in Molecular Biology at RIKEN in Yokohama, Japan, and his PhD in Molecular Biology at La Trobe University in Melbourne, Australia.

"It's an incredible privilege to partner with Jeremy to launch and drive commercial adoption of our new single cell genomics platform," said Luke Edelman, PhD, Chief Executive Officer at CS Genetics. "Jeremy is one of the most experienced and strategic commercial operators in genomics and has played a major role in commercializing some of the most rapidly-adopted and widely-used products in life science. He's also an exceptionally collaborative, team-based leader who naturally inspires a positive, supportive culture, and has a clear personal belief in the power of genomic technology to accelerate scientific discovery and advance patient care. We're thrilled to welcome him aboard."

CS Genetics has developed a disruptive platform for single cell genomics which leverages instrument-free, solution-phase chemical biology instead of solid-phase hardware or complex, multi-step/multi-tube indexing schemes. CS Genetics' platform offers a simple, single-day cells-to-sequencer workflow that requires only standard laboratory plasticware, the ability to rapidly deploy on existing high-throughput lab-automation infrastructure, a unique fixation-free workflow pause-point at cell collection to enable asynchronous sample collection/storage, and a cost profile that is structurally inaccessible to leading on-market single-cell platforms.

"The single cell market has grown explosively in the past 5 years as scientists seek to understand biology at the cellular level. CS Genetics' technology is poised for widespread, high-impact uptake because it offers labs a simple and elegant solution that is affordable, easily adoptable and scalable, allowing access to more samples for basic, translational, and clinical research. I'm enormously excited to partner with Luke and the talented CS Genetics team to deliver their products to researchers around the world," said Jeremy Preston, Chief Commercial Officer at CS Genetics.

CS Genetics is a privately held genomics-technology company based in San Diego, California and Cambridge, UK. The company's product portfolio leverages instrument-free, solution-phase chemical biology that is categorically different to other single cell technologies, providing a clear commercial path globally without the extensive, multi-prong litigation risks borne by other platforms within the single cell market. The company holds a large global intellectual property estate covering its single cell platform and related reagent, workflow, manufacturing and application technologies. For more information, please contact [email protected].

[email protected]

