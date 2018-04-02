CSA Medical Supports Esophageal Cancer Awareness Month

CSA Medical's truFreeze® Spray Cryotherapy System is the only minimally invasive ablation methodology with FDA clearance for ablation of the full range of esophageal disease, including cancer of the esophagus and Barrett's esophagus with low and/or high grade dysplasia. The truFreeze system is currently being utilized in a prospective, open label, non-controlled single arm, multi-center study: "truFreeze palliative esophageal cancer study". The primary objective is to study the effects of the truFreeze Spray Cryotherapy System in a population of subjects who have been diagnosed with persistent local esophageal cancer and who are not surgical candidates or have completed or declined systemic therapy. For more information, visit www.clinicaltrials.gov

About Esophageal Cancer

Esophageal cancer is among the fastest growing and deadliest cancers in the US. It is estimated that estimated 17,290 people will be diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2018, and an estimated 15,850 patients will die from esophageal cancer1. The survival rate for patients with all stages of esophageal cancer is 20%, with survival rates for patients diagnosed at an early stage being much higher making early detection critical for a successful outcome. Risk factors include gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), chronic heartburn, obesity, poor nutrition, tobacco use and Barrett's esophagus. Screening and treatment for Barrett's esophagus, which can lead to esophageal cancer, is essential.

About CSA Medical

CSA Medical, Inc. develops and manufactures a proprietary interventional spray cryotherapy technology platform utilizing unique properties of liquid nitrogen spray delivered by a software driven device with specialty catheters that enable delivery of spray cryogen inside the body to flash freeze and destroy unwanted tissue allowing for a rejuvenative pattern of healing.

