CSA Medical To Highlight RapidAV Catheter and Presentations of truFreeze Clinical Studies at DDW 2018

CSA Medical representatives will also be available for discussion and demonstration of the Rapid AV Catheter on the exhibit floor, in booth number 2734. The Rapid AV catheter, which is used with the truFreeze System, results in a 50% reduction in time to liquid nitrogen spray delivery to the treatment site, thus decreasing overall treatment time.

"This is an exciting time for the truFreeze franchise, with label expansion completed that includes ablation of Barrett's Esophagus, high grade and/or low grade dysplasia. In addition, truFreeze remains the only ablation device whose label includes esophageal cancer," says Ellen Sheets MD, CEO and President of CSA Medical. "We are pleased to be highlighting additional data related to the safety and efficacy of truFreeze for this full range of esophageal disease management."

CSA Medical, Inc. develops and manufactures a proprietary interventional spray cryotherapy technology platform utilizing unique properties of liquid nitrogen spray delivered by a software driven device with specialty catheters that enable delivery of spray cryogen inside the body to flash freeze and destroy unwanted tissue allowing for a rejuvenative pattern of healing. CSA manufactures and distributes this technology in the USA as the truFreeze® system which is currently used to ablate benign (e.g. Barrett's Esophagus with high grade dysplasia) and malignant lesions.

truFreeze is a registered trademark of CSA Medical, Inc.

