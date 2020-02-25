CSCEC carries forward overseas projects under stringent epidemic prevention measures

BEIJING, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn:

Since the novel coronavirus pneumonia outbreak, China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) has taken effective measures in the prevention and control of the epidemic among its overseas employees, and managed to carry forward its overseas projects smoothly by giving various efforts.

CBD project in Egypt

The Central Business District (CBD) project in Egypt's new administrative capital is a key project of the Egyptian government being implemented by CSCEC. Now, the project is under construction in an orderly manner.

On Jan. 26, CSCEC Egypt set up a working group for epidemic prevention and control, and temporarily forbad staff from returning to or leaving Egypt. The company also actively reserved epidemic prevention and control supplies that are necessary for project construction, implemented strict access control, strengthened its duty system, and carried out quarantine for visiting family members and returning employees who already arrived before the Chinese New Year. As of Feb. 1, all quarantined personnel of the CBD project had completed a 14-day medical observation, and no suspected cases had been found. In addition, staff at the project received training on epidemic prevention and were required to enhance self-prevention awareness. Now, sanitary personnel disinfect office buildings, canteens, dormitories, and public vehicles every night.

Chinese Trade Center project in Russia

The Chinese Trade Center project is a model project for cooperation between China and Russia. After the outbreak, a working group for epidemic prevention and control was immediately set up and formulated relevant measures. While doing a good job in this regard, the staff ensured an orderly construction and production of the project.

Given the fact that a large number of people with high mobility were concentrated on the construction site, the management team cooperated with local hospitals in Moscow and arranged a doctor to be stationed in every security booth. The doctors checked body temperatures and took part in other epidemic prevention and control measures. Online WeChat groups with subcontractors have also been set up to keep abreast of their situations regarding epidemic prevention and control.

All employees who returned to the construction site from other places have been arranged to participate in 14-day quarantines in hotels or single dormitories. In addition, online video meetings are held to avoid people-to-people contact. All staff at the project have received face masks and training on epidemic prevention, and now, sanitary personnel disinfect the construction site and office areas every day.

PKM project in Pakistan

The Peshawar-Karachi Motorway (PKM) project is the largest transport infrastructure along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and also a key project along the Belt and Road. Since Jan. 22, employees at the project were barred from returning to or leaving Pakistan, and those who had returned to Pakistan in January were kept under quarantine as required. The project's management team implemented strict access control, allocated face masks and ethanol for disinfection to employees, adopted infrared thermometers to monitor body temperatures at the entrance and exit of the construction site, required employees to take body temperatures twice a day, and disinfected working and living areas regularly. It also cooperated with local epidemic prevention centers, hospitals, and other medical institutions, and sent medical staff to popularize epidemic prevention knowledge and carry out physical examinations among its employees. Online video conferences were organized to replace face-to-face meetings, and instant messaging software was used to facilitate communication.

Baba Ali project in Algeria

The Baba Ali project in Algeria has a building area of 161,000 square meters. While doing a good job in epidemic prevention, steady efforts have been made to carry forward project construction in an orderly manner.

The project's management team set up medical observation areas and implemented strict access control. It required all employees who returned from China to participate in 14-day quarantines with their body temperatures checked at least three times a day. Anyone with fever, fatigue, dry cough and other symptoms would be immediately isolated for medical examination. The team also allocated face masks, disinfectants, hand sanitizers and thermometers, disinfected office areas, canteens and vehicles regularly, required all employees to report their health conditions daily, and popularized knowledge on epidemic prevention.

CSCEC carries forward overseas projects under stringent epidemic prevention measures

http://www.china.org.cn/business/2020-02/19/content_75738798.htm

SOURCE China.org.cn

Related Links

http://www.china.org.cn

