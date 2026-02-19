In the news release, CSD Acquires Premier New Mexico Provider BCI, Advancing Access to Breakthrough Autism and Behavioral Care in the Southwest, issued 19-Feb-2026 by Center for Social Dynamics over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

CSD Acquires Premier New Mexico Provider BCI, Advancing Access to Breakthrough Autism and Behavioral Care in the Southwest

With best-in-class clinical research and educational technology, CSD furthers its position as one of the most innovative and effective autism therapy providers in the nation.

SAN FRANCISCO and ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Social Dynamics (CSD), a leading national provider of evidence-based autism and behavioral health services, today announced the acquisition of Behavior Change Institute (BCI), a premier New Mexico–based provider recognized for its clinical expertise, research leadership, and commitment to equitable access to care. United by a shared mission to expand high-quality, outcomes-driven autism services, the combined organization will accelerate innovation, broaden access in underserved communities, and raise the standard of care nationwide.

The integration of BCI into CSD brings together two mission-aligned organizations with shared commitments to clinical excellence, research-informed care, and measurable outcomes. Both organizations bring deep expertise in evidence-based treatment, clinician development, and expanding equitable access to high-quality autism services, with BCI contributing strong academic and research collaborations and CSD providing a national platform to scale innovation. Together, they will expand access to care, shorten wait times for therapy, and advance new models of delivery that blend in-person, virtual, and immersive technologies.

"This is far more than a geographic expansion — it's a values-driven union built around impact," said Kelly Bozarth, CEO of Center for Social Dynamics. "BCI has built an extraordinary model grounded in clinical rigor, service excellence, and equity in access. By joining forces, we're accelerating our ability to bring breakthrough autism care to more families, faster — while continuing to invest in research, innovation, and the clinicians who make outcomes possible."

BCI has earned a reputation as one of New Mexico's most trusted autism care providers, serving families across urban and rural communities and playing a pivotal role in reducing barriers to diagnosis and treatment. The organization's strong focus on culturally responsive care, early identification, and evidence-based intervention closely mirrors CSD's long-term vision.

"For us, this partnership is about expanding critical access with integrity—and advancing this mission faster than either organization could do on its own. [This moment we're in demands such urgency]." said Kathleen Karimi, Co-Founder and CEO of Behavior Change Institute. "We founded BCI to close gaps in access, elevate the standard of care, and ensure families receive care that is both compassionate and scientifically grounded. Joining CSD allows us to extend that mission nationally while preserving what makes our clinical culture special."

The combined organization will also strengthen its investment in clinical research and data-driven outcomes, building on both companies' commitments to continuous improvement and innovation. By integrating BCI's research expertise with CSD's national data infrastructure and educational technology platforms, the partnership aims to accelerate the development of next-generation treatment models, clinician training programs, and personalized care pathways.

"This is an opportunity to take everything we've learned in best practice and patient-centered ABA treatment models and help raise the national standard for care," said Joy Pollard, Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Officer of Behavior Change Institute. "By bringing together our shared clinical and research expertise with CSD's national platform and innovation capabilities, we can drive meaningful progress where it matters most — in clients' daily lives. This partnership is about ensuring better long-term outcomes become the reality for every child we serve today and the growing number of families we'll soon reach."

Families served by BCI will continue to receive care from their existing clinical teams, with expanded access to CSD's broader service offerings, immersive learning technologies, and enhanced caregiver support tools. Clinicians and staff from both organizations will benefit from shared professional development pathways, research participation opportunities, and new career growth programs.

With this acquisition, CSD strengthens its footprint in the Southwest and reinforces its position as one of the nation's most innovative autism therapy providers — combining clinical excellence, research leadership, and technology-enabled care to meet the evolving needs of families nationwide.

About Center for Social Dynamics (CSD)

Center for Social Dynamics (CSD) is a leading provider of evidence-based autism and behavioral health services, built around a proven clinical curriculum tailored for each learner and delivered virtually and in person across home, center, and school environments. Families engaging 100% virtually become part of CSD Global Community, built on the shared belief that where families live should never limit what's possible for a child. By integrating clinical research, education technology, immersive learning tools, and unmatched clinical talent, CSD is delivering better outcomes for more families, faster.

CSD is sponsored by Sustainable Investing at GS Alternatives, reflecting a shared commitment to expanding access to high-quality care in underserved communities and investing in scalable, outcomes-driven healthcare solutions. Through this partnership, CSD continues to accelerate innovation, broaden its national footprint, and raise the standard of care for children and families nationwide.

Learn more at csdautismservices.com.

About Behavior Change Institute (BCI)

Behavior Change Institute is a New Mexico–based autism services provider specializing in diagnostic evaluations, early intervention, and evidence-based behavioral therapies. BCI is known for its clinical rigor, commitment to equitable access, and leadership in research-informed care delivery.

CONTACT: Derek Thomas, [email protected]

Correction: in paragraph 5, "Behavioral" was revised to "Behavior," and in paragraph 7, "Behavioral Care Innovations" was corrected to "Behavior Change Institute."

SOURCE Center for Social Dynamics