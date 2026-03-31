CSD Launches Starship -- A Breakthrough Caregiver App Designed to Strengthen Outcomes, Empower Families, and Transform the ABA Experience

As legacy approaches to applied behavior analysis (ABA) face scrutiny, CSD advances a model it has been building for years: one where outcomes—not hours—define the standard of care.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Social Dynamics (CSD) today announced the launch of the CSD Starship Caregiver App (Starship), a proprietary app designed to strengthen the connection between therapy and daily life, giving families the tools, clarity, and confidence to support their child's development in the everyday moments that matter most.

"Families often ask for real-time guidance and easier ways to support their child at home—and we listened," said Kelly Bozarth, CEO of CSD. "We designed Starship to integrate learning technology directly into the caregiver experience, so families are supported wherever life—and learning—happens. CSD clinicians curate content for each client and spend session time advancing concepts. The result is a more efficient and effective care model."

Starship arrives at an inflection point for the ABA industry. Rapid growth in the ABA field has benefited families who needed access to evidence-based ABA therapy. At the same time, growth has also invited important questions about quality, accountability, and affordability as the system works to scale responsibly. Starship is not a reaction to these trends, but rather part of a solution that CSD has been building for years to uplevel client gains while reducing overall time in treatment.

Raising the Standard of ABA Care

Families and health plans are asking more questions about autism care: from how much therapy is being delivered to whether time in treatment is translating into meaningful, lasting skills at home, at school, and in the community.

CSD has long focused on ensuring that therapy time is used purposefully and effectively. By combining clinical expertise with modern learning tools and caregiver engagement, CSD helps ensure that every hour contributes to real progress. Starship builds on this approach by enabling caregivers to collect data on behaviors, reinforce skills at home, and stay connected to the clinical team between sessions. This creates a more complete picture of each child's progress, allowing care teams to tailor learning journeys in real time to maximize outcomes without unnecessary hours.

"Skills don't matter if they only show up in a therapy session," said Anna Moznavsky, SVP of Clinical Operations and Quality. "What matters is whether a child can use those skills in their daily life. That's where progress becomes real. Starship helps bridge that gap in a way that's practical for families and clinically meaningful for providers."

Turning Everyday Moments into Meaningful Progress

For many families, the hours between therapy sessions can feel uncertain, filled with questions about what to do, how to help, and whether progress is on track. Rather than adding more to a caregiver's already full plate, Starship replaces guesswork with clarity and overwhelm with confidence.

Through the app, parents and caregivers can:

See what skills their child is working on with plain-language explanations of why each goal matters

Practice reinforcing those skills naturally through step-by-step guidance embedded in everyday routines

Log observations and behavior data with just a few taps—no notebooks, no guesswork

Message and stay connected to their clinical team between appointments

Track and celebrate their child's progress and their own, with gamified skills practice and milestone tracking

Behind the scenes, those caregivers' observations feed directly into the clinical picture, giving care teams richer, more accurate data to inform program adjustments, identify patterns, and personalize care in ways that in-session observation alone cannot capture.

Technology That Supports—Not Replaces—Human Care

Starship is a HIPAA-compliant, digital extension of CSD's clinical model, designed to improve consistency, visibility, and real-world application of skills between sessions, while keeping the human relationship between care teams and families at the center. To support diverse learning styles, content is available in multiple formats, including articles, short videos, and podcasts, so caregivers can engage in the way that works best for them.

Starship reflects CSD's broader commitment to being the support system for the caregiver who feels alone and the advocate for the misunderstood child: clinically rigorous, relentlessly human, accessible, sustainable, and grounded in the realities of daily life.

Part of a Broader Commitment to Advancing Quality and Efficiency

Starship joins CSD's growing suite of innovations, which includes CSD University, CSD Connect, CSD Quality Coach, Career Rewards, and CSD Global Community, an immersive virtual ABA program that utilizes Floreo virtual reality.

Together, these tools reflect a belief that has guided CSD's strategy for years: that the future of autism care belongs to organizations willing to embrace transparency, invest in the people who deliver care, and hold themselves accountable to the families, communities, and funding sources they support.

"We're building a complete ecosystem where every touchpoint generates insight," said Bozarth. "Starship is one more step toward a future where families are at the center of progress."

Availability

Starship is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for active CSD caregivers.

About Center for Social Dynamics (CSD)

Center for Social Dynamics (CSD) is a leading provider of evidence-based autism and behavioral health services, built around a proven clinical curriculum tailored for each learner and delivered virtually and in person across home, center, and school environments. Families engaging 100% virtually become part of CSD Global Community, built on the shared belief that where families live should never limit what's possible for a child. By integrating clinical research, education technology, immersive learning tools, and unmatched clinical talent, CSD is delivering better outcomes for more families, faster.

CSD is sponsored by Sustainable Investing at GS Alternatives, reflecting a shared commitment to expanding access to high-quality care in underserved communities and investing in scalable, outcomes-driven healthcare solutions. Through this partnership, CSD continues to accelerate innovation, broaden its national footprint, and raise the standard of care for children and families nationwide.

Media Contact

Derek Thomas

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SOURCE Center for Social Dynamics