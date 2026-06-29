CSG Government Solutions' Heather Wheeler Named Among The Top Human Capital Consultants and Leaders of 2026 by The Consulting Report

Wheeler has more than 25 years of executive experience supporting state government programs, including 15 years in leadership roles for public assistance programs in Idaho and Alaska.

CHICAGO, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that Heather Wheeler, Senior Principal, has been named among The Top Human Capital Consultants and Leaders of 2026 by The Consulting Report.

The Top Human Capital Consultants and Leaders were selected through a methodical nomination process and careful consideration of each candidate's advisory impact, domain expertise, and leadership scale. The list recognizes professionals who lead workforces in adapting to technological change and develop human capital strategies to support successful enterprise transformation.

Wheeler has more than 25 years of executive experience supporting state government programs, including 15 years in leadership roles for public assistance programs in Idaho and Alaska. She currently supports CSG's Child Support and Child Welfare practices, and applies her expertise in Organizational Change Management to help state government agencies navigate complex system, operational, and process changes.

Her focus on strong executive sponsorship, stakeholder engagement, communication, and training enables states to achieve sustained adoption of transformation efforts that improve the efficiency and performance of IT systems and program operations. Over the past year, she has overseen the implementation of a new child welfare system in Connecticut and new child support systems in Alaska and Nevada. Her ability to prepare state leadership and staff with the resources and knowledge needed to operate in the new system environments significantly contributed to the success of these engagements.

Wheeler's contributions to national organizations such as the Human Services IT Advisory Group and National Child Support Engagement Association continue to advance the programs that she serves. She holds a master's degree in public administration from the University of Alaska and is a Prosci-certified Change Management Professional and PMI-certified Project Management Professional.

"Heather is highly respected in the public sector IT industry for her commitment to delivering high quality services," says Robin Dufresne, CSG's Executive Vice President. "Her ability to mentor individuals and teams through periods of complex change is invaluable to our clients. The CSG team is proud of Heather for this well-deserved recognition."

About CSG Government Solutions:

CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm that helps state agencies manage complex projects to modernize the information technology and organizational processes of large government programs. Since 1997, CSG has helped states across the U.S. enhance their capabilities and achieve efficiencies in wide-ranging government enterprises. For more information, visit www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About The Consulting Report:

The Consulting Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity, and corporate actions related to the consulting sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on management consulting and the various companies, executives, and investors that make up the sector.

SOURCE CSG Government Solutions, Inc.