CSharpCorner Launches HackIndia 2024, India's Largest Web3 and AI Hackathon

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the dynamic world of technology, CSharpCorner, a community of millions of software developers owned by CSharp Inc., is hosting the largest and most ambitious hackathon, HackIndia 2024. This immersive hackathon promotes technological advancement by introducing student developers to the transformative potential of Web3, AI, and emerging technologies.

"We're witnessing India's rise as a global economic and intellectual powerhouse. Our collaborative efforts through university partnerships and local community chapters will ignite the next generation of developers, introducing them to cutting-edge technologies and nurturing future leaders. HackIndia serves as the nexus where all these elements converge." said Ivan Kan, CMO.

From May-October, HackIndia 2024 will bring together over 9,000 students from across India competing for $150K in prizes. Participants will benefit from the guidance of 72 judges and mentors, insights from 36 speakers, and the camaraderie of peers from 59 participating universities.

Mahesh Chand, Founder of CSharpCorner stated, "We're committed to fostering and educating the software developer community; we want today's students to become tomorrow's leaders, builders, entrepreneurs, and CEOs. On our platform, we focus on our members' growth through learning and sharing. We're achieving this with the utilization of AI and Blockchain".

HackIndia 2024: First Regional Hackathon Recap

HackIndia 2024 began with a 48-hour hackathon on May 14th and was hosted by the Department of Computer Applications at ABES Engineering College in Ghaziabad. There were over 500 entries from seven universities. Participants were mentored and developed projects using Web3, AI, and Web3 technologies.

"It was energizing to see the excitement from the moment participants arrived until the results were announced on day two. The teams were eager to learn, demonstrated excellent teamwork, and delivered impressive presentations." said CSharpCorner Regional Director, Stephen Simon.

The first three prize-winning teams will join the winners of the next six hackathon events to compete in the October final. HackIndia 2024 will conclude in Delhi with its winning team presenting on stage at India's premier Web3 Conference, BCrypt, held on October 25-26.

Bhasker Das, Director India commented, "As a HackIndia judge, it was amazing to see the students' energy, problem-solving skills, and diversity of ideas for using Web3 as a primary technology. HackIndia 2024 provides a fantastic platform for fostering innovation, and I'm excited to see what these future tech leaders create next!"

For more information on HackIndia 2024 contact: [email protected]

SOURCE CSharp Inc