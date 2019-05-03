CSI Compressco LP Announces Appointment of Brady M. Murphy as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Adds Elijio V. Serrano as a Director

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CSI Compressco LP ("CSI Compressco" or the "Partnership") (NASDAQ: CCLP) announced that the previously reported retirement of Stuart M. Brightman from the board of directors of its general partner, CSI Compressco GP Inc. ("General Partner"), became effective today. Also effective today, the board of directors of the General Partner appointed Brady M. Murphy as Chairman of the board of directors. Mr. Murphy is currently on the board of directors of the General Partner, in addition to being a board member of TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA") (NYSE: TTI). Additionally the board of directors has added Elijio V. Serrano to the board of directors of the General Partner. Mr. Serrano is currently the Chief Financial Officer of TETRA and of CSI Compressco.

Owen Serjeant, President and a Director of CSI Compressco commented, "The board, employees and management team of CSI Compressco extend our gratitude to Stu for his many years of service to CSI Compressco and wish him the best with his retirement. Stu had the vision of taking CSI Compressco from a small horsepower compression division of TETRA through a public offering in 2011 and helped evolve CSI Compressco to being one of the largest and most respected compression services providers in the industry. I wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement."

Owen further added, "We look forward to the continued contributions of Brady as he assumes the position of Chairman of the board and of Elijio as he joins our board as we continue to evolve CSI Compressco to create value for all our stakeholders."

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco is a provider of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. CSI Compressco's compression and related services business includes a fleet of more than 5,700 compressor packages providing approximately 1.17 million in aggregate horsepower, utilizing a full spectrum of low, mid and high horsepower engines. CSI Compressco also provides well monitoring and automated sand separation services in conjunction with compression and related services in Mexico. CSI Compressco's equipment sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages and custom-designed compressor packages designed and fabricated primarily at our facility in Midland, Texas. CSI Compressco's aftermarket business provides compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services, as well as the sale of compressor package parts and components manufactured by third-party suppliers. CSI Compressco's customers comprise a broad base of natural gas and oil exploration and production, mid-stream, transmission, and storage companies operating throughout many of the onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in a number of foreign countries, including Mexico, Canada and Argentina. CSI Compressco is managed by CSI Compressco GP Inc., which is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI).

