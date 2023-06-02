CSI CX23 Panel Discussion on Reg E Automation to Feature FINBOA Software

Conversation to spotlight Legence Bank's strategy to transform payment dispute processing

HOUSTON, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FINBOA, Inc., a leading innovator in intelligent process automation for regulatory compliance in financial institutions, announced that CEO Raj Singal will be a featured speaker at a panel discussion on back-office automation strategies during the upcoming Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) CX23 event in Phoenix, Arizona June 4-7, 2023. Singal will address the critical software capabilities necessary to automate and digitize compliance processing and share a demonstration of FINBOA's Payment Dispute solution.

Also, during the June 6th session titled "Don't Wait to Automate: A Reg E Compliance Conversation," attendees will hear from Legence Bank's Executive Vice President of Operations, Wayne Garrett, sharing his institution's experience with implementing SaaS automation to effectively transform payment dispute processing. Adding insights and industry experience to the discussion will be CSI Director of Partnerships, Rachel Scheuerman and FINBOA's Strategic Advisor, David Hunkele.

"We are excited to spotlight Wayne Garrett's first-hand experience at Legence Bank in transforming manual back-office operations into a modern workflow, which made Reg E compliance simpler and faster," said Raj Singal, CEO of FINBOA. "We look forward to sponsoring CX23 and the opportunity to engage directly with CSI clients to explore their intelligent automation needs."

FINBOA currently partners with more than 170 banks and credit unions nationwide and is growing through its clients' success with compliance workflow automation. Financial institution clients reported significant organization improvements from FINBOA's Reg E Payment Dispute solution which reduces claim-related losses an average of 25%, intake processing time by 90% and virtually eliminates rekeying, all with an average implementation timeline of less than 90 days.

Attendees are encouraged to stop by CX23 Tech Hub exhibit space #6 to view a live demo of FINBOA's Payment Dispute software, or to learn more about FINBOA's Exception Management, Treasury Onboarding, Loan Onboarding and Wires SaaS solutions.

About CSI

As a forward-thinking technology partner, Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers fintech, regtech and cybersecurity solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. In addition to its reputation for providing expert service, CSI focuses on propelling crucial technology advancements, accelerating speed-to-market and deploying solutions for fraud and anti-money laundering, account origination, small-to-medium businesses and treasury management, managed IT services and cybersecurity, real-time payments, open banking, Banking as a Service and more. From top global brands to community financial institutions across the nation, CSI delivers agile technology to its partners that's designed to accelerate their growth and maximize their success. For more information, visit csiweb.com .

About FINBOA

FINBOA provides intelligent process automation to banks and credit unions to simplify and improve regulatory compliance by eliminating manual systems. Leveraging extensive industry experience and a commitment to customer service, FINBOA delivers transformative software proven to enable institutional growth by reducing operational costs and risk. FINBOA is headquartered in Houston. Learn more at www.finboa.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

