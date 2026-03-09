CSL announces expansion of Illinois plasma therapy manufacturing facility

New $1.5 billion investment builds on over $3 billion already spent on CSL's U.S. operations since 2018

Expansion will create at least 300 new jobs and enhance production of plasma-derived therapies and albumin through advanced manufacturing capabilities

Governor Pritzker, local officials and CSL leadership underscore the expansion's role in supporting patients and strengthening the regional economy

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CSL (ASX:CSL; USOTC:CSLLY), a global biopharma leader, today broke ground for the expansion of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Kankakee, Illinois. The expansion, a cornerstone of the company's global manufacturing growth strategy and effort to expand its U.S. production presence, was officially announced with state and local officials, including Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Illinois State Senator Patrick Joyce, and other key dignitaries. The newly expanded facility will substantially increase the company's ability to produce life-sustaining, plasma-derived therapies for people living with rare and serious diseases and other acute medical issues while bringing hundreds of new, highly skilled positions to Kankakee, IL.

This investment demonstrates CSL's commitment to its next-generation manufacturing capabilities to more efficiently meet the needs of the patient community that it treats. The Kankakee expansion, expected to be operational by 2031, will incorporate CSL's Horizon 2 manufacturing process, a patented, yield enhancing technology that enables significantly greater production of immunoglobulin from the same base amount of plasma. This industry-leading technology is designed to improve plasma efficiency and positions CSL's U.S. network to support sustained growth of the company's lifesaving therapies.

"Behind every plasma-derived therapy is a person trying to live a more stable life, and donors who made that therapy possible," said Gordon Naylor, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, CSL. "As the need for plasma-derived therapies continues to grow in the U.S. and globally, expanding our Kankakee site further strengthens this key hub in our supply network. We thank our partners in government and our local community for supporting our mission to serve those who require these essential medicines."

"This site expansion marks an important step forward in increasing efficiency by incorporating new, innovative manufacturing processes and technology into how we produce the plasma-based medicines needed by so many people," said Mary Oates, CSL Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "These improvements will increase protein yield from each gram of plasma collected, strengthening Kankakee's role as a vital site in our global network."

"Illinois is leading the way in life sciences manufacturing, and CSL's $1.5 billion investment is a powerful vote of confidence in our state," said Governor JB Pritzker. "This expansion will create hundreds of good-paying jobs and strengthen domestic supply chains for critical therapies. CSL's continued growth in Kankakee County builds on decades of innovation and manufacturing leadership right here in Illinois. We're proud to partner with CSL as they expand their footprint and deepen their commitment to communities across our state."

"For people living with rare diseases like primary immunodeficiency (PI), consistent access to treatment is the foundation that lets them plan their days and their futures," said Jorey Berry, president and CEO, Immunodeficiency Deficiency Foundation. "Manufacturing plasma-derived therapies is a lengthy and complex process, and maintaining reliable supply is an ongoing challenge. Patients depend on meaningful investment from industry partners — and on policies that support, rather than hinder, that commitment. For the Immune Deficiency Foundation, this expansion in Kankakee is a powerful sign that patients' hopes are truly being prioritized."

"This is exciting news on several fronts. First and foremost, the life-saving therapies CSL produces change lives," said Illinois State Senator Patrick Joyce. "For the region's economy, this is great news for the 300 good paying jobs and the investment in our local community through infrastructure improvements."

"I am thrilled CSL made the decision to expand in Illinois, right here in the 79th district," said Illinois State Representative Jackie Haas. "This $1.5 billion expansion will provide more access to patients across the globe, while also bringing more jobs and opportunities to our community. CSL has always been a wonderful partner to this community. I can't wait to see the positive impacts this expansion will have on our entire region!"

"Manufacturing makes the world a better place to live, and CSL is a perfect example of the impact this industry has at home and abroad. For more than a century, this innovative and dynamic company has produced life-saving medicines used across the world, and it's thrilling that they have chosen to expand their footprint in Illinois with a $1.5 billion investment," said Mark Denzler, president & CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers' Association. "In addition to saving and improving lives, CSL is a major economic contributor to the region, creating jobs and generating economic impact that is vital to our state's overall success. This expansion is a win for Illinois and the many people across the globe who rely on the groundbreaking work of CSL."

"CSL's investment underscores the critical role Illinois plays in producing the life-saving therapies patients depend on," said John Conrad, President and CEO of the Illinois Biotechnology Innovation Organization (iBIO). "Our state's combination of scientific talent, manufacturing expertise, and leading research institutions makes Illinois an ideal place for companies to grow advanced biologics manufacturing. Expansions like this help ensure patients around the world have access to the innovative treatments they need."

Many of the conditions that plasma-derived therapies treat are relatively rare but together, they affect thousands of people, including those living with hemophilia, primary immunodeficiency, and hereditary angioedema (HAE). In addition to treating rare conditions, PDTs are also used as a lifesaving standard of care for many emergency and life-threatening conditions. These include trauma - such as car accidents, burns, shock - and certain maternal health conditions, such as postpartum hemorrhage.

CSL's commitment to growing its medicines production capacity, based on business needs and in keeping with the U.S. Administration's policy of encouraging companies to grow their American manufacturing footprint, is expected to create at least 300 new pharmaceutical roles and approximately 800 construction and related jobs in the local community. Currently, more than 1,200 full-time employees work at the Kankakee site. Since 2018, CSL has invested more than $3 billion in its U.S. operations, creating over 6,500 new American jobs and bringing its total U.S. headcount to nearly 19,000, representing about 60% of CSL's global workforce.

About Plasma-derived therapies

Plasma derived therapies occupy a unique space in medicine, treating serious and rare diseases by harnessing proteins found in human plasma. Plasma is part of the blood and contains proteins essential to critical bodily functions, such as fighting infection or helping blood clot. When specific plasma proteins are missing or do not function properly, people can face serious, sometimes life-threatening conditions that require ongoing treatment.

Treating a single patient with a plasma derived therapy for one year can require plasma from hundreds – or in some cases thousands – of individual donations. Producing these vital plasma derived medicines is more complex and costly from manufacturing traditional pharmaceuticals. Human plasma cannot be manufactured or synthesized; it must be donated by healthy individuals and carefully collected, tested, and transformed through a highly regulated, multistep process. Manufacturing is comprised of additional testing, protein separation, viral clearance, purification, and final formulation spanning many months and cannot be meaningfully accelerated without compromising safety or quality. The result is a medicine built by an isolated protein that is unique to a person's disorder. Building and expanding the infrastructure that supports this integrated supply chain requires long-term investment, specialized expertise, and a deep commitment to patients, donors, and the communities where this essential manufacturing takes place.

About CSL

CSL (ASX:CSL; USOTC:CSLLY) is a leading global biopharma company with a dynamic portfolio of lifesaving medicines, including those that treat hemophilia and immune deficiencies, vaccines to prevent influenza, and therapies in iron deficiency, dialysis and nephrology. Since our start in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL - including our three businesses, CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus and CSL Vifor - provides lifesaving products to patients in more than 100 countries and employs 29,000+ people. Our unique combination of commercial strength, R&D focus and operational excellence enables us to identify, develop and deliver innovations so our patients can live life to the fullest. For inspiring stories about the promise of biotechnology, visit CSL.com/Vita. For more information about CSL, visit CSL.com.

Media Contacts

Ken Inchausti, CSL Behring

Mobile: +1 267.524.5750

Email: [email protected]

Tom Hushen, CSL

Mobile: +1 267.769.6728

Email: [email protected]

