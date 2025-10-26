CSL Honoured as Overall Winner of the 2025 Facility of the Year Awards by the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE)

Setting new standards in responsible innovation, CSL's Broadmeadows facility blends Pharma 4.0™ principles with sustainable design to transform plasma manufacturing

BROADMEADOWS, AUSTRALIA, Oct. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CSL's base fractionation facility in Broadmeadows, Australia has been recognised as the Overall Winner of the 2025 Facility of the Year Award (FOYA) by the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE).

Setting new standards in responsible innovation, CSL’s Broadmeadows facility blends Pharma 4.0™ principles with sustainable design to transform plasma manufacturing.

Purpose-built to optimise the production of plasma-derived therapies for conditions such as immunodeficiencies, neurological disorders, and burns, the Broadmeadows facility combines cutting-edge technologies with a pioneering hybrid manufacturing platform. Key features include advanced automation, real-time production monitoring, robotics, and digital twin infrastructure that enable flexible multi-process manufacturing, fully paperless execution and continuous improvement. Its modular design ensures scalability and long-term adaptability.

These advancements have increased plasma processing capacity nine-fold – enabling the facility to handle over 10 million litres annually – while boosting efficiency and yield, which enables CSL to impact the lives of more patients globally.

"This prestigious award underscores CSL's unwavering commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability, and positions the Broadmeadows facility as a global benchmark in next-generation biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The Facility of the Year Award is a tribute to the dedication and collaboration of our entire team – across functions and continents," emphasised Andrew Hodder, VP Manufacturing and Site Head at Broadmeadows.

The facility's sustainable infrastructure plays a vital role in advancing CSL's commitment to responsible innovation and long-term impact, with innovations such as reusable filters, energy-efficient systems, and a fully automated warehouse powered by robotic vehicles for seamless material handling. "By combining automation, digital innovation, and sustainable design, we've built a future-ready facility that not only meets the highest standards in pharmaceutical manufacturing but also sets a new benchmark for responsible innovation", underlined Jeffrey Ball, Chief Sustainability Officer and Senior Vice President for EHS, Strategy & Engineering.

This recognition builds on the facility's earlier achievement in May 2025, when it received the ISPE FOYA award in the Pharma 4.0™ category for its advanced use of digital technologies and automation to transform pharmaceutical manufacturing.

About CSL

CSL (ASX: CSL; USOTC: CSLLY) is a leading global biopharma company with a dynamic portfolio of lifesaving medicines, including those that treat haemophilia and immune deficiencies, vaccines to prevent influenza, and therapies in iron deficiency, dialysis and nephrology. Since our start in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL – including our three businesses, CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus and CSL Vifor – provides lifesaving products to patients in more than 100 countries and employs 29,000+ people. Our unique combination of commercial strength, R&D focus and operational excellence enables us to identify, develop and deliver innovations so our patients can live life to the fullest. For inspiring stories about the promise of biotechnology, visit CSL.com/Vita

For more information about CSL, visit CSL.com.

Media Contact

In Australia

Jeff Spicer

Mobile: +6 1410974799

Email: [email protected]

In Europe

Pia Amend

Mobile: +49 151 25235305

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE CSL